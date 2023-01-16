Famous Urdu poet, writer, Sufi intellectual Wasif Ali Wasif remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Famous urdu poet, writer and Sufi intellectual Wasif Ali Wasif on Sunday was remembered on the occasion of his birthday.

Born on January 15, 1929, in Khushab he was famous for his unique literary style. No contemporary Urdu writer is more cited in quotations than Wasif.

Master of aphorism, he has almost a miraculous ability to capture a rainbow of meaning in a few dewdrops of well-chosen words. Many of his aphorisms have become proverbs in recent years.

His book "Kiran Kiran Suraj" containing these aphorisms remained a best seller for many years. He used to write short essays on topics like love, life, fortune, fear, hope, expectation, promise, prayer, happiness, sorrow and so on with the clear objective of highlighting the true spirit of islam.

He died on January 18, 1993, and was buried in Lahore.

His works include Shab Chiragh (Urdu poetry), Kiran Kiran Suraj (Aphorism), The Beaming Soul (English Version of Kiran Kiran Suraj), Dil Darya Samundar (Essays), Qatra Qatra Qulzum (Essays), Ocean in Drop (English version Of Qatra Qatra Qulzam), Harf Harf Haqeeqat (Essays), Bharay Bharolay (Punjabi Poetry), Shab Raaz (Urdu Poetry), Baat Say Baat (Aphorism), Gumnam Adeeb (Letters), Ziker-e-Habeeb (Na'tia Poetry), Dareechay (Aphorism), WasifYat (Essays), Kulyat-e-Wasif Ali Wasif (Poetry), Aqwaal-e-Wasif Ali Wasif Ka Encyclopedia.