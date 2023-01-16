UrduPoint.com

Famous Urdu Poet, Writer, Sufi Intellectual Wasif Ali Wasif Remembered

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Famous Urdu poet, writer, Sufi intellectual Wasif Ali Wasif remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Famous urdu poet, writer and Sufi intellectual Wasif Ali Wasif on Sunday was remembered on the occasion of his birthday.

Born on January 15, 1929, in Khushab he was famous for his unique literary style. No contemporary Urdu writer is more cited in quotations than Wasif.

Master of aphorism, he has almost a miraculous ability to capture a rainbow of meaning in a few dewdrops of well-chosen words. Many of his aphorisms have become proverbs in recent years.

His book "Kiran Kiran Suraj" containing these aphorisms remained a best seller for many years. He used to write short essays on topics like love, life, fortune, fear, hope, expectation, promise, prayer, happiness, sorrow and so on with the clear objective of highlighting the true spirit of islam.

He died on January 18, 1993, and was buried in Lahore.

His works include Shab Chiragh (Urdu poetry), Kiran Kiran Suraj (Aphorism), The Beaming Soul (English Version of Kiran Kiran Suraj), Dil Darya Samundar (Essays), Qatra Qatra Qulzum (Essays), Ocean in Drop (English version Of Qatra Qatra Qulzam), Harf Harf Haqeeqat (Essays), Bharay Bharolay (Punjabi Poetry), Shab Raaz (Urdu Poetry), Baat Say Baat (Aphorism), Gumnam Adeeb (Letters), Ziker-e-Habeeb (Na'tia Poetry), Dareechay (Aphorism), WasifYat (Essays), Kulyat-e-Wasif Ali Wasif (Poetry), Aqwaal-e-Wasif Ali Wasif Ka Encyclopedia.

Related Topics

Lahore Died Khushab January Sunday Prayer Best Love

Recent Stories

UAE, US form Expert Group to lead bilateral clean ..

UAE, US form Expert Group to lead bilateral clean energy partnership

46 minutes ago
 UN official hails Fatima bint Mubarak&#039;s effor ..

UN official hails Fatima bint Mubarak&#039;s efforts in empowering women

2 hours ago
 Masdar City’s sustainability-themed community ce ..

Masdar City’s sustainability-themed community celebration returns for three da ..

2 hours ago
 President of UAE, Angolan counterpart review advan ..

President of UAE, Angolan counterpart review advancing relations

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives President of Azerbaijan

UAE President receives President of Azerbaijan

3 hours ago
 Reem Al Hashimy meets with Amina Mohammed, Deputy ..

Reem Al Hashimy meets with Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of United Na ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.