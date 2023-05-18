UrduPoint.com

Famous Urdu Writer, Poet, Critic Wazir Agha Remembered

May 18, 2023

Famous Urdu writer, poet, critic Wazir Agha remembered

Renowned Urdu language writer, poet, critic and essayist Dr Wazir Agha was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ):Renowned Urdu language writer, poet, critic and essayist Dr Wazir Agha was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Thursday. He had written many poetry and prose books.He was also editor and publisher of the literary magazine "Auraq" for many decades. He introduced many theories in Urdu literature. His most famous work is on Urdu humour. His books focus on modern Urdu poets, notably those who have written more poems instead of ghazals. Agha's poems have mostly an element of story.

Wazir Agha was born on May 18, 1922 in the village Wazir Kot in the Sargodha district.

During his school years, he developed a strong fondness for Urdu ghazals and started composing poetry on his own. He graduated from Government College, Jhang and later received his master's degree in economics from Government College, Lahore.

He did his PhD from the University of Punjab in 1956 for his research on humor and satire in Urdu Literature. Books written by Wazir Agha included Adab Mein Tanz-o-Mazah (1958),Takhleequi Amal (1970),Urdu Shairi Ka Mizaaj (1965),Tasawuraat-e- Ishq-o- Khird � Iqbal Ki Nazar Mein (1977), Majeed Amjad Ki Dastaan-e-Muhabbat (1991) and Ghalib Ka Zauq-e-Tamasha (1997).

His books on poetry included Ghaas Mein Titlian and Aadhi Sadi ke Baad (After 50 years).

Wazir Agha received Sitara-e-Imtiaz for his best contributions to Urdu literature.

Wazir Agha died on September 8, 2010 in Lahore and he was buried in his native town Wazir Kot near Sargodha.

