Famous Writer 'Fatima Surayya Bajia' Remembred On 4th Death Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 03:42 PM

Famous play writer, novelist and drama writer Fatima Surayya Bajia was remembred on her 4th death anniversary today (Monday)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Famous play writer, novelist and drama writer Fatima Surayya Bajia was remembred on her 4th death anniversary today (Monday).

She was born on September 1, 1930 in Karnatak India.

The veteran writer received ample recognition in the country for her contributions in literature.

Fatima Surayya Bajia was the older sister of satirist Anwar Maqsood, poet Zehra Nigah and cooking expert Zubaida Tariq.

During her lifetime, Fatima Surayya received multiple awards at home and abroad including Pride of Performance and Hilal-i-Imtiaz.

She did not have a formal degree but had acquired extensive knowledge of Arabic, Persian, English and urdu literature and history at home through private tuition.

In Karachi, when her grandfather and father died, she took up the responsibility of looking after her younger siblings, who all received a good education and some successfully carved out their own identity in separate fields of art and culture, a private tv channels reported.

Her brother Anwar Maqsood became a multi-talented artist, writes plays for TV and theater, her sister Zehra Nigah became a renowned poetess while Zubaida Tariq turned into a cooking expert.

Her most famous dramas include Aroosa, Zeenat, Shama and Afshan. Her first long play was Mehman, she also contributed for literary programmes like Auraaq, and beauty care programme under the title Aaraish-e-Khaam-e-Kakal and also produced few shows for kids.

She died on February 10, 2016 at the age of 85 after suffering from throat cancer.

