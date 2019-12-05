Famous writer Patras Bukhari remembered on his 61st death anniversary

A renowned great humorist, writer, broadcaster and diplomat served as the first Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Syed Ahmed Shah, commonly known as Patras Bokhari was remembered on his 61st death anniversary today (Dec 5)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :A renowned great humorist, writer, broadcaster and diplomat served as the first Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Syed Ahmed Shah, commonly known as Patras Bokhari was remembered on his 61st death anniversary today (Dec 5).

An educationist, man of letters, a diplomat and one of the most renowned writer of Pakistan Patras Bukhari was born in 1898 in Peshawar into a Kashmiri family (which migrated from Baramulla).Bokhari received his early education in the city of his birth and in 1916 moved from Islamia College Peshawar to attend Government College, Lahore.

After completing his Masters in English he was appointed as lecturer at the same institution. In 1922, he took his MA in English after just one year's study and stood first, after which he was appointed lecturer at the College.

This was his creative period. His bilingual excellence is owed to his intensive translation of great books and plays from English to urdu, PTV/ Private news channels reported.

He was tall and blue-eyed, had a razor-sharp mind, an equally sharp tongue, and a keenness to go forward in life.

In 1923 he married Zubaida Wanchoo, a Punjabi-speaking Kashmiri lady, and daughter of a Superintendent of Police.

They had three children two sons Mansoor & Haroon, and a daughter Roshan Ara. Roshan Ara died as achild. He died on 5 December 1958 during his diplomatic service and is buried in Valhalla Cemetery, New York.