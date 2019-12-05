UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Famous Writer Patras Bukhari Remembered On His 61st Death Anniversary

Sumaira FH 14 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 01:50 PM

Famous writer Patras Bukhari remembered on his 61st death anniversary

A renowned great humorist, writer, broadcaster and diplomat served as the first Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Syed Ahmed Shah, commonly known as Patras Bokhari was remembered on his 61st death anniversary today (Dec 5)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :A renowned great humorist, writer, broadcaster and diplomat served as the first Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Syed Ahmed Shah, commonly known as Patras Bokhari was remembered on his 61st death anniversary today (Dec 5).

An educationist, man of letters, a diplomat and one of the most renowned writer of Pakistan Patras Bukhari was born in 1898 in Peshawar into a Kashmiri family (which migrated from Baramulla).Bokhari received his early education in the city of his birth and in 1916 moved from Islamia College Peshawar to attend Government College, Lahore.

After completing his Masters in English he was appointed as lecturer at the same institution. In 1922, he took his MA in English after just one year's study and stood first, after which he was appointed lecturer at the College.

This was his creative period. His bilingual excellence is owed to his intensive translation of great books and plays from English to urdu, PTV/ Private news channels reported.

He was tall and blue-eyed, had a razor-sharp mind, an equally sharp tongue, and a keenness to go forward in life.

In 1923 he married Zubaida Wanchoo, a Punjabi-speaking Kashmiri lady, and daughter of a Superintendent of Police.

They had three children two sons Mansoor & Haroon, and a daughter Roshan Ara. Roshan Ara died as achild. He died on 5 December 1958 during his diplomatic service and is buried in Valhalla Cemetery, New York.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Peshawar Police United Nations Education Married Died Tongue Man Same New York December Family From Government

Recent Stories

Hong Kong stocks end with healthy gains

11 minutes ago

European stocks diverge at open

11 minutes ago

UN says online anti-vaxxers fuelling Samoa measles ..

11 minutes ago

Two-day 'Thai Food Festival' to start from tomorro ..

11 minutes ago

ACE retrieves 88 kanals state land worth Rs 1.10 b ..

11 minutes ago

Secretary General Receives Credentials of Maldives ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.