Famous Writer, Playwright Imtiaz Ali Taj Remembered

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Famous writer, playwright Imtiaz Ali Taj remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Renowned writer, researcher and playwright Syed Imtiaz Ali Taj was remembered Friday on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Born in Lahore on October 13, 1900 in a family of artists and literary scholars, his father Syed Mumtaz Ali was a writer, journalist and religious scholar.

His father had started an educational magazine for children Phool which became a household name, running successfully for over forty years. Imtiaz Ali Taj took over the magazine as editor, catapulting it to newer heights after his father’s death in 1935.

Syed Imtiaz Ali Taj is remembered above all for his 1922 play Anarkali, based on the life of "Anarkali", which was staged hundreds of times and was adapted for feature films including the Indian film Mughal-e-Azam.

"Chacha Chakan" was a hilarious comedy of plays for children with themes of satire and humour. "Chacha Chakan" is considered the funniest character in urdu drama.

Imtiaz Ali Taj also wrote short stories, novels, and screenplays. He also remained active in the theatre both as an actor and a director.

On April 19, 1970, Imtiaz Ali Taj was murdered while asleep in his bed by unknown assassins.

