Fans, Celebs Pay Heartfelt Tributes To Junaid Jamshed On 8th Death Anniversary

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2024 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Pakistanis from all walks of life took media to pay heartfelt tributes to the iconic singer, songwriter and televangelist, Junaid Jamshed on his 8th death anniversary, remembering his enduring legacy, soulful voice and inspirational journey that continues to captivate fans across generations.

According to a ptv report, Junaid Jamshed, the voice behind hits like “Aitebar,” “Naraz Ho,” “Tera Karam Maula,” and “Tumhara Aur Mera Naam,” made an enduring impact on both the music industry and the world of spiritual

devotion.

Born on September 3, 1964, in Karachi, Junaid’s musical journey began during his student days. He gained fame in 1987 as part of the band Vital Signs, delivering the national anthem “Dil Dil Pakistan,” which became a beloved classic.

At the height of his career, Junaid underwent a life-altering transformation. In 2004, he left the music industry to focus on spreading Islamic teachings and performing naats.

His soulful performances, such as “Dil Badal De,” earned him widespread recognition as a spiritual guide.

Junaid tragically passed away on December 7, 2016, in a plane crash near Havelian while returning from a preaching mission.

His son, Babar Junaid, frequently reflects on his father’s strong faith and his dedication to inspiring others.

In recognition of his contributions, the Pakistani government awarded him the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2007.

