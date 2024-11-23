Fans, Media Pay Heartfelt Tributes To Waheed Murad On His 41st Death Anniversary
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Media and fans came together to pay heartfelt tributes to the legendary actor Waheed Murad, affectionately known as the 'Chocolate Hero', on his 41st death anniversary on Saturday.
Remembering his remarkable contributions to Pakistani cinema, fans took to social media to share memorable moments from his iconic films, praising his charismatic on-screen presence, and versatile acting skills.
The media also celebrated his legacy through special broadcasts, highlighting his impact on the Pakistani film industry and the enduring love of his fans, ptv news reported.
He was born on October 2, 1938.
He commenced his film career as a producer by joining the company established by his father, Nisar Murad.
Waheed Murad' s first production was titled "Insaan Badalta Hai" in 1961.
His first film as an actor proved to be a hit and he impressed many directors and producers with his style and dialogue delivery.
He then played the lead in “Heera Aur Pathar” for which he even received a Nigar Award. The film's success brought with it Murad's ticket to stardom.
He acted in 124 films of which 38 were black and white and 86 were colored.
He received 32 prestigious film awards and in November 2010 he was awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz for distinguished contributions in the fields of literature and arts.
Waheed Murad died on this day in 1983 and was laid to rest in Lahore.
