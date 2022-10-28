(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Globally acclaimed singer Atif Aslam is back with yet another mesmerizing track 'Moonrise' starring British actress and model Amy Jackson.

Aslam, known for his vocal belting style and spellbinding songs that have reached the top of the charts, turned to his official Instagram account and left his huge fan following awestruck by sharing the snippet of his latest offering and penned "Hope it makes you feel over the moon" along with the YouTube link of most anticipated song.

Produced by the dynamic duo Tarun Chaudhary and Omar Ahmed, and directed under the vital direction of Adnan Qazi, the singer-turned actor's latest song has been released through the Tarish Music label.

The much loved collaboration received an overwhelming response from fans as well as celebs, and the song has managed to garner thousands of likes and views within a day of its release on YouTube.

Right after the premiere of 'Moonrise', netizens have bombarded the comment section appreciating the legend as well as admiring his vocal skills. "Atif Aslam is the only singer who can rock every genre and can sing in multiple languages phenomenally, he's a living legend," a fan commented.

Another fan gave a huge shout-out to the entire team while showering love on the 'Mukhra' singer. "No one can beat his melodious voice, no doubt the most talented singer. Congratulations to the whole team and especially Atif Aslam for making this masterpiece," the fan wrote.

Furthermore, veteran actor Manzar Sehbai could not hold back his excitement and responded with a heart emoticon on Aslam's official Insta post, and also shared the song on his Instagram reel.