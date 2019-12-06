UrduPoint.com
Fans To Remember Renowned 'Junaid Jamshed' Tomorrow

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 05:12 PM

Fans to remember renowned 'Junaid Jamshed' tomorrow

Renowned singer turned Naat Khawan and religious preacher 'Junaid Jamshed' would be remembered tomorrow (Saturday) after three years as the nation will observe his 3rd anniversary of the horrible crash of Pakistan International Airlines' (PIA) flight PK-661

Junaid was born in Karachi on 3rd September, 1964. He had briefly worked as civilian contractor and engineer for the Pakistan Air Force before turning into a singer. He, and his band 'Vital Signs' gained immense popularity during 80s, with their songs like 'Aitebaar', 'Hum Tum', 'Dil Ki Baat' and many others.

Junaid Jamshed ruled the pop music industry for almost 15 years, but he bid farewell to his music career in order to serve the humanity by enlightening it with spiritual knowledge and religious guidance.

During his life, he also launched a clothing brand "J." His father Jamshed Akber Khan was a retired Group Captain in Pakistan Air Force, Private news channel reported.

After graduating from local boarding high school in Lahore, Jamshed proceeded to join the PAF, initially focusing to become professional F-16 fighter pilot. But due to weak eye-sight during the tough physical, his nomination papers were rejected by the PAF selection board.

In 2004, Jamshed officially renounced music and engineering after announcing to devote his life to islam.

Junaid Jamshed and his second wife died on 7 December 2016 when PIA Flight 661 crashed in Havelian, when Junaid was 51.

