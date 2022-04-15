UrduPoint.com

'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore' Holds Positives And Negatives Alike

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2022 | 01:10 PM

'Fantastic beasts: The secrets of Dumbledore' holds positives and negatives alike

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the third film in the "Harry Potter" spinoff franchise has received mixed reviews from both the critics and the viewers.

The third installment in this series which is a prequel of Harry potter's wizardly world, hit the cinemas around the world in April 2022. It was released in UK earlier while took the silver screens around the world on April 15, 2022.

In the latest part the plot revolved around the encounter of old and new beasts as 'Albus Dumbledore' had assigned 'Newt' and his allies with a mission related to the rising power of Grindelwald.

The third venture in to Harry Potter's spin off has received mixed reviews since its release around the world. According to various film critics there is magic to be found, though, and perhaps that is all that matters.

According to the reviews given by critics of Rotten Tomatoes, it is a return to the fun and excitement of former "Harry Potter" days.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore take the audience on an adventure that encompasses China, the U.K, Germany, the Austrian Alps, New York and fan favorite 'Hogwarts school of Witchcraft and Wizardry'. It's all so very exciting and highly entertaining with a few twists and surprises thrown in," wrote Jeanne Kaplan, a critic from Rotten Tomatoes.

"It can be said, with some certainty, that 'Fantastic Beasts' has finally found its footing. This latest entry is the most fun and most buoyant in the relatively young series. And it's enough to make you actually look forward to a subsequent installment (should there be one) instead of actively dreading it," shared drew Taylor, a critic from leading film and television website 'The Playlist'.

While on the other hand many viewers and critics found the movie quite disappointing.

"The Secrets Of Dumbledore Lacks the magic and awe the series deserves," wrote a reviewer on IMDb.

"The series' third outing, 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,' falls into precisely the same traps as its predecessor, offering up an unwieldy, mostly unsettling mash-up of adult themes and childish whimsy, made still more inscrutable by too many subplots, too many characters, and a tone that veers wildly off-course at every possible turn," wrote Kate Erbland, an 'Indiewire' reviewer, shared by Metacritic IMDb.

The Secrets Of Dumbledore has a rating of 6.6/10 on IMDb charts and 51% score on Rotten Tomatoes with 148 critics reviews as of now.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies China Germany Young Same New York United Kingdom April Silver TV All From Tomatoes

Recent Stories

OGRA suggests up to Rs83.5 per hike in petrol pric ..

OGRA suggests up to Rs83.5 per hike in petrol prices

16 minutes ago
 Japan's Railroad Restores Russian Guide Sign After ..

Japan's Railroad Restores Russian Guide Sign After Accusations of Discrimination

16 minutes ago
 Tokyo shares close lower

Tokyo shares close lower

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army’s soldier martyred in exchange of ..

Pakistan Army’s soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in North ..

35 minutes ago
 Strict action to be taken against land grabbers: D ..

Strict action to be taken against land grabbers: DC

28 minutes ago
 Moscow to Ramp Up Scale of Missile Strikes on Kiev ..

Moscow to Ramp Up Scale of Missile Strikes on Kiev Targets If Ukraine Attacks Ru ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.