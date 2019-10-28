UrduPoint.com
Fantastic Food Festival To Start From Nov 2

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 01:44 PM

A two-day "Fantastic Food and Family Festival" would be held here at Pak-China Friendship Centre on November 2, Focus Events and Production organised the festival

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :A two-day "Fantastic Food and Family Festival" would be held here at Pak-China Friendship Centre on November 2, Focus Events and Production organised the festival.

The festival organiser said that a number of high-end and well-reputed restaurants, cafes and food brands from the twin cities and other parts of the country would set up their food stalls at the activity area, providing high-quality food to the visitors.

The event would also provide an opportunity for those people who want to learn about different recipes from talented chefs.

Pakistani dishes are known for having aromatic and sometimes spicy flavours.

Some dishes contain liberal amounts of oil, which contribute to a richer, fuller mouthfeel and flavour.

Brown cardamom, green cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, mace and black pepper are the most commonly used spices in the making of a wide variety of dishes throughout Pakistan.

Cumin seeds, chili powder, turmeric and bay leaves are also very popular. In the Punjab province, it is further diluted with coriander powder.

Garam masala (a mixture of aromatic spices) is a very popular blend of spices used in many Pakistani dishes.

