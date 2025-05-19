FAO And CESVI Launch €4 Million Climate Resilience Project In Sindh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The United Nations food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and CESVI have signed a partnership agreement with the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) to launch RAFAA project in Sindh.
The €4 million initiative aims to strengthen resilience among vulnerable communities facing climate-related risks through anticipatory action and sustainable adaptation measures, said a FAO press release.
The project will support rural communities in Sindh by establishing multi-hazard early warning systems, improving water quality monitoring, promoting climate-resilient livelihoods, and community-based disaster response mechanisms. It will also explore climate risk insurance and develop anticipatory action protocols at provincial and district levels.
The initiative aligns with Pakistan's national priorities for climate adaptation and disaster risk reduction and supports the country's National Adaptation Plan and Sindh's Climate Change Policy.
Italy ambassador to Pakistan Marilina Armellin, emphasized the importance of the initiative in promoting sustainable agriculture and social inclusion. FAO and CESVI representatives highlighted the urgency of acting ahead of crises and empowering communities to anticipate and prepare for climate shocks.
The project will be implemented in collaboration with technical partners, including government departments and authorities, to build more inclusive, informed, and resilient systems that protect lives and livelihoods.
