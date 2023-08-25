Open Menu

FAO Animal Disease Surveillance Team Visits UVAS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2023 | 05:53 PM

FAO Animal Disease Surveillance team visits UVAS

Animal Disease Surveillance team led by Regional Surveillance Coordinator Emergency Center for Trans-boundary Disease Dr Gael Lamielle along with Project Director Dr Muhammad Afzal from Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) paid a visit to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ):Animal Disease Surveillance team led by Regional Surveillance Coordinator Emergency Center for Trans-boundary Disease Dr Gael Lamielle along with Project Director Dr Muhammad Afzal from Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) paid a visit to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) here on Friday.

They also had a meeting with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and other senior faculty members of the university at City Campus.

They sought suggestion from UVAS experts that how to strengthen disease surveillance system in Pakistan. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed said that UVAS is providing disease diagnostic facilities to livestock farmer, conducting trainings, seminars, workshops & conferences for the awareness of public regarding prevention and control of animal diseases.

He said UVAS faculty members won a number of research projects from national and international funding agencies and information disseminate among public regarding research through extension articles in different national newspapers and social media.

The aim of the meeting was to establish coordination between provincial & federal government to strengthen animal disease surveillance system in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Social Media Agriculture Visit University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences From Government

Recent Stories

DPS schools to give 25 marks for sports activities ..

DPS schools to give 25 marks for sports activities: commissioner

1 minute ago
 Youth dies in gun accident

Youth dies in gun accident

4 minutes ago
 Under training officers of Customs visit SSU headq ..

Under training officers of Customs visit SSU headquarters

4 minutes ago
 World Athletics Championships: Arshad Nadeem seals ..

World Athletics Championships: Arshad Nadeem seals spot in Paris Olympics

4 minutes ago
 20 students of GCWUF complete internship

20 students of GCWUF complete internship

2 minutes ago
 Reception held in honor of two KP players selected ..

Reception held in honor of two KP players selected in Pakistan Davis Cup Squad

4 minutes ago
ATC allows police to interrogate Imran in another ..

ATC allows police to interrogate Imran in another case

4 minutes ago
 8 dead, 1148 injured in road accidents in 24 hours ..

8 dead, 1148 injured in road accidents in 24 hours

6 minutes ago
 Webinar on 'Jinnah's vision of Pakistan'

Webinar on 'Jinnah's vision of Pakistan'

6 minutes ago
 14 plots sealed for fee default

14 plots sealed for fee default

6 minutes ago
 4 killed, 10 injured in Toba Tek Singh road accide ..

4 killed, 10 injured in Toba Tek Singh road accident

6 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Nigeria

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan