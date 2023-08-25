FAO Animal Disease Surveillance team visits UVAS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ):Animal Disease Surveillance team led by Regional Surveillance Coordinator Emergency Center for Trans-boundary Disease Dr Gael Lamielle along with Project Director Dr Muhammad Afzal from Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) paid a visit to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) here on Friday.

They also had a meeting with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and other senior faculty members of the university at City Campus.

They sought suggestion from UVAS experts that how to strengthen disease surveillance system in Pakistan. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed said that UVAS is providing disease diagnostic facilities to livestock farmer, conducting trainings, seminars, workshops & conferences for the awareness of public regarding prevention and control of animal diseases.

He said UVAS faculty members won a number of research projects from national and international funding agencies and information disseminate among public regarding research through extension articles in different national newspapers and social media.

The aim of the meeting was to establish coordination between provincial & federal government to strengthen animal disease surveillance system in Pakistan.