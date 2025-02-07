Open Menu

FAO, BARI To Enhance Collaboration To Address Challenges In Agriculture Sector

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2025 | 04:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and Balochistan Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) have agreed to enhance collaboration to address the challenges faced by the agricultural sector in Balochistan and explore the potential of agricultural products to boost economic growth.

A delegation from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), led by its Country Head and including South Asian expert Dr. Beenzoo, along with Waleed Mahdi, Dr. Umar, Dr. Sattar, Dr. Arif Shah, Dr. Abdul Sadiq Agha and Engineer Ayaz, Friday visited the Balochistan Agriculture Research Institute (BARI) Sariab Quetta, said a news release.

Director General of BARI, Abdul Rauf Kakar briefed the delegation on the ARI's ongoing research and other activities, emphasizing the difficulties faced by local farmers and the institute itself. Directors from the BARI showcased the diverse range of crops cultivated across Balochistan's varied ecological zones.

Recognizing the severe drought currently impacting the province, the FAO team highlighted their existing projects focusing on date and olive cultivation. They expressed a strong commitment to expanding cooperation in these areas and reaffirmed their dedication to ongoing training programs for farmers on low delta crops. The FAO team confirmed their intention to continue and broaden these vital training initiatives.

The visit included a tour of the BARI's soil and water testing laboratory, where the FAO delegation learned about the lab's crucial role in agricultural research. They also observed ongoing field trials, receiving detailed explanations from Director General, Abdul Raoof Kakar.

The FAO team concluded the visit by reiterating their commitment to future collaboration with the ARI on a range of projects aimed at strengthening Balochistan's agricultural resilience.

