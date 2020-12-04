FAO bridging gender gap to achieve sustainable agro production: Rebekah Bell

Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is bridging gender gap to achieve equality between women and men in sustainable agriculture production and rural development for the elimination of hunger and poverty

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is bridging gender gap to achieve equality between women and men in sustainable agriculture production and rural development for the elimination of hunger and poverty.

"The UNFAO is committed to achieving gender parity in its workforce at all levels," FAO Representative and interim in Pakistan, Rebekah Bell said while speaking on the occasion of 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence Campaign held here, said a press release on Thursday.

The goal of food agriculture organization of the United Nation's policy on gender equality attained immense success in every field, whether it is sports, politics or academics.

The Charter of the United Nations was the first global treaty calling for equality of men and women, and this principle has been taken up by all United Nations system organizations.

FAO recognizes that achieving equal gender representation amongst the workforce was a important goal and a necessary condition for the achievement of UNFAO objectives.

The organization is accordingly committed to promoting gender equality in its technical work and gender parity in staffing at the professional and higher levels.

She said that the effect of the pandemic are disproportionately affecting rural women's productive, reproductive and income-generating capacities as it tends to reduce their economic opportunities and access to nutrition foods while at the same time increasing their workload and escalating gender-based violence.

She added that rural women are key in producing and trading food and agriculture products. It is crucial to adopt special measures to support rural women's engagement in the agri-food value chains.

FAO in collaboration with government of Balochistan, with the support of UN agencies and partners is supporting women-focused activities in the province (e.g. Integrated Household Food Systems (IHFS)/kitchen gardening, backyard poultry and livestock) empowering vulnerable women by increasing their purchasing power, and contributed to improving their socio-economic status and increased nutritional status of the family.

Women manifest an impressive resilience and multifaceted array of talents, but they also face a range of constraints in Balochistan particularly in their access to productive resources such as land, inputs, training and financial services which prevent them from becoming equally competitive economic players, capable of creating better lives for themselves and their families, and contributing fully to the growth of their communities and countries.

Taking cognizance of the issues faced by women, FAO offices have been developing programmes/strategies open up further work-space by encouraging qualified female staff not only at the senior level but also in the middle management and even down the line in office support staff including hiring qualified drivers into its offices, programme field projects.