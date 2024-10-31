FAO celebrates World Food Day, advocates for “Right to Foods for a Better Life and Future”

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, in collaboration with provincial stakeholders, marked World Food Day (WFD) with a focused celebration at its office in Peshawar on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, in collaboration with provincial stakeholders, marked World Food Day (WFD) with a focused celebration at its office in Peshawar on Thursday. This year’s theme, “Right to Foods for a Better Life and a Better Future,” highlighted the global right to food amid the stark reality that over 783 million people face food insecurity despite the world’s capacity for sufficient food production.

The FAO and its partners emphasized a holistic, multi-sectoral approach to secure food systems that prioritize human rights and address hunger through equitable policies. They underscored the need for agrifood policies aimed at fair resource distribution and protective safety nets for vulnerable populations. The private sector was called on to play a vital role in providing nutritious, safe, and accessible food while investing in sustainable practices to support low-income communities.

Public awareness efforts were central to the day’s events. Students, FAO staff, and farmers participated in a range of activities that reinforced the principles of food diversity, accessibility, and security. Children were engaged through an interactive activity book, which educated them on balanced diets and nutrition fundamentals.

These educational efforts provided a foundation in food security concepts and fostered a lasting appreciation for diverse and sustainable diets.

The event also featured an awareness walk, led by students and educators, to underscore the importance of food rights and sustainability. Banners bearing messages of food rights and sustainability were displayed, symbolizing the public's call for a more secure and just food system.

A special highlight was the recognition of smallholder farmers through various activities at Farmer Field Schools (FFS), where farmers shared insights on sustainable agriculture and local challenges. This focus on grassroots knowledge exchange aimed to bolster community resilience and promote sustainable practices within the local agrifood landscape.

The FAO’s World Food Day celebration this year underscores its commitment to a world without hunger, where every individual can live a healthier, more dignified life. This year's event serves as a prelude to FAO's upcoming 80th anniversary in 2025, reaffirming the organization’s mission to secure food access for generations to come.