FAO Conducts Training Course For Officials Of Agriculture Extension Department

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The training course arranged by food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) for trainers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Extension Department (AED) concluded here on Friday.

A group of 16 master trainers including 12 male and 4 females from districts Bajuar, Mohmand, Khyber and Torghar attended the five-days training course, said a press release.

The aim of training was enhancing capacity of Agriculture Department to assist farmers in the sustainable crop cultivation by conducting market surveys, developing business plans including marketing cost, pricing, and maintaining records for alternative crops' production.

During the drill, participants were also given basic training delivery techniques i.e. group facilitation skills, time management and learning.

We need to understand the market before growing a commodity. The training would also help maximizing benefits, understand market and the existing marketing dynamics which is need of the hour, said Mujibur Rahman, Deputy Program Coordinator, FAO KP.

