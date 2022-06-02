UrduPoint.com

FAO Delegation Calls On Chief Secretary Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2022 | 10:29 PM

FAO delegation calls on chief secretary Balochistan

A delegation of United Nation's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)led by Country Representative Ms. Rolle Florence called on Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili here on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :A delegation of United Nation's food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)led by Country Representative Ms. Rolle Florence called on Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili here on Thursday.

FAO Green Fund Unit's Ms Nadine Valat, Dan Gustafson, International Project Coordinator Waleed Mehdi, Secretary Forest and Local Government Dostain Khan Jamaldeni were present on the occasion.

The delegation briefed the Chief Secretary Balochistan about the FAO's promotion of water, agriculture and livestock and other projects saying that that the FAO has been working in different parts of Balochistan for many years.

The delegation informed that the EU's 27 million Euros project would be completed, which will include projects related to agriculture, irrigation, drinking water, small dams, and could benefit rural area of people saying that works were being continued on projects such as rangeland, rehabilitation of forest and training farmers in province.

Talking to the delegation, the Chief Secretary appreciated the cooperation of FAO on agriculture, irrigation, drinking water and other projects in Balochistan and thanked them for providing assistance in agriculture, irrigation and other sectors of the province.

He said that Balochistan was facing water scarcity and the provincial government was taking steps in this regard within the limits of its resources.

However, the government took timely steps and ensured immediate supply of water to the people through tankers, he said and adding that said that the provincial regime was working on various projects for the promotion of agriculture in the province and soon an agricultural policy was being introduced in the province which would bring tremendous improvement in the agriculture sector and this sector has got a boost.

He said that the forest fire in Sherani was not less than a challenge for the province and the cooperation of FAO in controlling it was commendable.

He assured the delegation of all possible cooperation from the Balochistan government, on which, the delegation thanked him.

Related Topics

Fire Balochistan Water Agriculture Florence All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Corps Commander Peshawar inaugurates Inter-Madaris ..

Corps Commander Peshawar inaugurates Inter-Madaris Games of Merged Tribal Area

8 seconds ago
 Administrator calls for following advice given by ..

Administrator calls for following advice given by experts to avoid Thalassemia

10 seconds ago
 Russia's Fomin, UN's Griffiths Discuss Humanitaria ..

Russia's Fomin, UN's Griffiths Discuss Humanitarian Issues in Ukraine - Defense ..

13 seconds ago
 Five Punjab reserved seats notification to be issu ..

Five Punjab reserved seats notification to be issued after by-elections: Electio ..

15 seconds ago
 France to Deploy Its Suffren Nuclear Submarine for ..

France to Deploy Its Suffren Nuclear Submarine for Military on Friday - Reports

4 minutes ago
 White House Says Will Pay Interns for First Time i ..

White House Says Will Pay Interns for First Time in History

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.