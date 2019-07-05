FAO develops 5 years water accounts of Indus basin

(@FahadShabbir)

Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in collaboration with its local partners have developed comprehensive water accounts of the country for 5 years under its "Water Accounting Project in the Indus basin in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in collaboration with its local partners have developed comprehensive water accounts of the country for 5 years under its "Water Accounting Project in the Indus basin in Pakistan".

The FAO was currently implementing a water accounting project in the Indus basin in Pakistan, which was a multi-dimensional project in its scope and introduced state of the art technologies to improve water and land databases, a press release said.� The water accounting results from the canal command, province and the basin levels will provide much needed water use, productivity and the water stress profiles for the whole basin.

The agriculture water accounting at each canal command includes estimation of actual water use from different sources, productivity of agriculture per unit land and water and the secondary impacts of irrigation like aquifer depletion and drainage needs.� While the work was also carried out using Remote Sensing technology was based on satellite images, the traditional accounting was based on public sector data and information available at the provincial level.

The data authenticating process will provide an opportunity to fill in the data gaps, add additional information and an institutional scope to improve their current procedures and adopt new technology.

Using remote sensing (satellite images) and traditional approach, comprehensive water accounts are being carried out for 5 years.

In this regard FAO had also organized 3-day workshops on accounting for water: boundaries, methodologies and results to share the preliminary results, data issues and scope of the adopted technologies in different sectors in both Lahore and Karachi.

The data base would be beneficial as Pakistan was facing increasing water demand in various sectors and the probability of hydrological emergencies and climate change impacts were high in the Indus Basin.

In the emerging climate change scenario, sustainable planning for water and land resources must be based on reliable information and accurate demand-supply-production profiles at the management level and it would help to address the issue.