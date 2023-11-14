Open Menu

FAO For Transforming Local Agri-Food System To Reduce Hidden Cost

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2023 | 06:32 PM

FAO for transforming local Agri-Food system to reduce hidden cost

United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), on Tuesday recommended for transforming the local agri-food system in order to reduce the its hidden cost to ensure quality nutrient-filled food for everyone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), on Tuesday recommended for transforming the local agri-food system in order to reduce the its hidden cost to ensure quality nutrient-filled food for everyone.

Addressing the launching ceremony of FAO report on the 2023 edition of The State of Food and Agriculture (SOFA), Country Representative Ms Florence Rolle said that per capita food consumption in Pakistan was estimated at 1$ per day, which was costlier and consuming more resources.

She said that despite an agrarian economy Pakistan was still importing food commodities worth $9 billion per-annum.

FAO was striving hard to reduce hidden costs of food with the collaboration of different stakeholders and bringing efficiencies to reduce costs of production, said Assistant FAO Representative (Programme) Dr. Amer Irshad.

Meanwhile, the FAO unveiled the staggering hidden costs of current agri-food systems, reaching an alarming $10 trillion annually, nearly 10% of the world's GDP.

This revelation comes from a comprehensive study covering 154 countries, shedding light on the multifaceted impact of hidden costs on health, the environment, and society.

The 2023 edition of The State of Food and Agriculture (SOFA) points out that over 70% of these hidden costs stem from unhealthy diets prevalent in high- and upper-middle-income countries, contributing to obesity, non-communicable diseases, and substantial labour productivity losses.

A significant portion, one-fifth of the total costs, is environment-related, attributed to factors like greenhouse gas and nitrogen emissions, land-use change, and water use, posing a global challenge with underestimated scales due to data limitations.

Low-income countries bear a disproportionate burden, with hidden costs exceeding a quarter of their GDP, highlighting the severe impact on poverty and undernourishment.

For Pakistan, the total quantified hidden costs of the agri-food system amount to approximately $161.8 billion, constituting around 15% of the country's GDP. These costs are categorized into environmental ($28.9 billion), social ($20.9 billion), and health ($112 billion) dimensions.

The report advocates for governments to utilize true cost accounting, emphasizing that addressing the climate crisis, poverty, inequality, and food security requires a transformative approach.

It calls for innovative research, data investments, and capacity building to scale the application of true cost accounting transparently and consistently.

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Water Agriculture Florence Gas From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Labour

Recent Stories

Bride arrested in groom's murder case

Bride arrested in groom's murder case

3 minutes ago
 BHC Director Development meets Planning minister

BHC Director Development meets Planning minister

2 seconds ago
 CM for developing chaukhandi graveyard as archaeol ..

CM for developing chaukhandi graveyard as archaeological park

3 seconds ago
 China strongly condemns Israeli strike on UN staff ..

China strongly condemns Israeli strike on UN staff in Gaza

5 seconds ago
 Tennis: ATP Finals results - collated

Tennis: ATP Finals results - collated

6 seconds ago
 Caretaker PM urges overseas Pakistanis to invest i ..

Caretaker PM urges overseas Pakistanis to invest in Pakistan

9 minutes ago
More steps needed to promote Islamic banking in Pa ..

More steps needed to promote Islamic banking in Pakistan: PU VC

8 minutes ago
 UBG delegation meets Secretary Commerce, discusses ..

UBG delegation meets Secretary Commerce, discusses trade promotion

9 minutes ago
 Eight Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes wit ..

Eight Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes with Israel army: medics

8 minutes ago
 FCCI to play role in starting trans-shipping facil ..

FCCI to play role in starting trans-shipping facility : Khurram

8 minutes ago
 Ayeza Khan expresses regret to her fans for remain ..

Ayeza Khan expresses regret to her fans for remaining silent on Gaza war

55 minutes ago
 US dollar touches highest point against Japanese y ..

US dollar touches highest point against Japanese yen in one year

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan