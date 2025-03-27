FAO initiates Climate-Resilient Agricultural Training for 90,000 Farmers in Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), in collaboration with various agricultural institutions, including Sindh Agriculture University, is providing advanced training to 90,000 farmers in three districts of Sindh in the first phase of its program.

This was expressed by the Project Coordinator FAO Ashfaq Ahmed Nahiyoon during a media briefing at FAO’s Sindh office. He stated that climate change was a serious challenge for global agriculture, with Sindh’s farmers among the most vulnerable.

To address this, he said that FAO, under the Green Climate Fund-backed project "Transforming the Indus Basin with Climate Resilient Agriculture and Water Management", was conducting large-scale training sessions to help farmers adopt climate-smart agricultural practices.

“In the first phase, training sessions are being held for farmers in Umerkot, Badin and Sanghar, focusing on climate adaptation and sustainable techniques. So far, 10,000 farmers have received training in advanced cultivation methods through Sindh Agriculture University, Agricultural Research Sindh and the Agriculture Extension Departments.

" He added

FAO’s Technical Officer and Agronomist Ghulam Murtaza Arain informed that farmer field schools (FFS) had been set up in these districts, providing hands-on training in land preparation, seed quality enhancement, climate-smart cultivation methods, intercropping, water-efficient irrigation, organic fertilization, crop rotation, cooperative marketing systems and afforestation campaigns.

Director of the Agricultural Research Institute Tandojam Imdad Ali Soho stated that all key agricultural institutions were working towards supporting farmers in boosting national agricultural productivity and improving their economic opportunities. FAO Communication Officer osama Mughal also spoke during the event.

Following the briefing, journalists from the Tandojam visited a demonstration plot developed with advanced agricultural techniques. The delegation included President Tandojam Press Club Mazhar Ali Lashari, General Secretary Ghulam Murtaza Chandio, Muhammad Khan Jamali, Aijaz Ali Memon, Azhar Ali Lochi, Mudasir Gulsher, Mohsin Magai and other senior media representatives.