FAO Leads Climate Resilience Training Under BRAVE Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2025 | 04:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) A day-long training workshop on the 'Building Resilience and Addressing Vulnerability to Emergencies (BRAVE)' programme was held here on Thursday, bringing together officials, non-governmental organisation (NGO) workers, and community representatives.

Organised by the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) with support from the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO), the workshop aimed to strengthen climate-resilient responses in vulnerable communities.

Addressing the session, Deputy Commissioner Qurrat-ul-Ain Memon stressed the need to enhance agricultural production and food security under the BRAVE initiative. She praised FAO and development partners for their collaborative approach, stating that joint efforts from government departments, NGOs, and local stakeholders are key to mitigating climate change impacts and ensuring long-term resilience.

The BRAVE consortium, led by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), includes FAO, UNICEF, Care International, ActionAid, and Islamic Relief. Participants discussed strategic goals and shared insights on climate adaptation strategies.

FAO’s Project Manager Julius highlighted the organisation’s role in leading the technical working group (TWG) for BRAVE in Pakistan. The programme focuses on transforming agricultural and food systems, promoting climate-resilient models, and supporting affected communities, particularly those impacted by last year’s monsoon floods. Key areas of intervention include sustainable agriculture, livestock management, forestry, renewable energy, and aquaculture, all aimed at ensuring food security and economic stability in climate-affected regions.

