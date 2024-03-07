FAO organizes IPC workshop to build capacity of stakeholders on food security analysis

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2024 | 11:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The Food and Agriculture Organization Thursday jointly organized a nine-day training workshop on Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) to enhance capabilities of domestic stakeholders in food security analysis.
The workshop was attended by over 70 participants from Federal and provincial government department, NGOs and UN partners including the World Food Programme, UNICEF, and UNWOMEN. Secretary Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department, Inayatullah Wasim attended the event as a chief guest of the workshop.
This initiative was planned to empower participants with enhanced skills and knowledge analysis providing a comprehensive understanding of the food security landscape.
IPC is a collaborative initiative designed to improve food security and nutrition analysis. Various stakeholders collaborate to assess the severity and scale of acute food insecurity using internationally accepted scientific standards. The Primary goal is to provide decision-makers with a thorough, evidence-based analysis of food insecurity situations to guide emergency responses as well as medium and long-term policy and programming.
During event, FAO Representative in Pakistan, Florence Rolle, Country Director WFP, Coco Ushiyama, FAO Head KP, Farrukh Toirov and Asghar Jamali of PDMA Balochistan underscored the importance of workshop and termed it an opportunity to exchange knowledge, build networks and work towards a more resilient and secure future for communities.
The speakers emphasized significance of workshop in strengthening domestic capacities for food security analysis and highlighted its role in identifying most vulnerable populations across three provinces of Pakistan and addressing acute food insecurity challenges along with fortifying food security strategies in Pakistan.
The IPC for 2024 would cover 47 districts, specifically those prone to climate shocks and affected by floods in Sindh, Baluchistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This strategic approach aims for a more focused and targeted response to needs of food-insecure population in these vulnerable districts.
