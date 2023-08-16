FAO organizes workshop to review livelihood, food security project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), under a USAID-funded project "Livelihood and Food Security Improvement Activity" (LFSA) on Wednesday conducted a "Baseline Validation Workshop" to review and validate the findings for the project's targeted areas.

The workshop was part of the Monitoring, Evaluation, Accountability, and Learning (MEAL) framework of FAO and provided practical opportunities for project teams to review, discuss and validate findings with key stakeholders of the important studies and use the evidence created for setting benchmarks, adaptation and continuous improvement.

Under LFSA project FAO in collaboration with the Government of KP, civil society organisations, the private sector, and all relevant stakeholders, would support 150,000 rural households including those consisting of women farmers, over a period of four years.

The project aims to impact and improve livelihoods and food security for the targeted households through agriculture-led growth in KP and flood-affected areas of Pakistan.

The project's goal is to restore "cropping systems" and encourage the adoption of technological advancements for enhanced productivity and better livelihoods.

This will be achieved through strengthened and modernised agriculture and livestock sectors, creating assets, and diversifying livelihood options.

The Secretary Agriculture, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Javed Marwat was the chief guest of the workshop. Director Generals (DGs) and high-level government officials from the line departments of agriculture research, extension, livestock and dairy development, and on-farm water management attended the event. Representatives and staff from USAID Pakistan, UNWOMEN, FAO, and farmers' representatives from Khyber and Mohmand districts were also part of the event.

At the workshop, the Resilience Index Measurement and Analysis (RIMA) was discussed and validated during different sessions on socio-economic characteristics, food security, agriculture assets, farming system, marketing enterprises, and value addition analyses.

Additionally, the MEAL framework, baseline study objectives, methodology, and sampling techniques were also explained.

Secretary Agriculture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa highlighted the importance of the baseline data validation for project implementation through the experts from allied specialised domains.

He emphasized that FAO has not only assisted the agriculture department in introducing, implementing, and promoting the climate-smart and innovative agricultural interventions but aided the Provincial Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in drafting the first ever Agriculture Policy for KP, Agriculture Action Plans, KP Food Security and Nutrition Policy, and Baseline for the KP Fishery Sector.

The project closely aligns with KP government priorities to improve lives of the farming communities, he added.

Stephen Berlinguette, the USAID Pakistan Deputy Director on CSG while addressing the audience said that the US Government and Pakistan had worked together for almost 75 years on issues of bilateral interest including energy, economic growth, peace-building, health and education.

He said that the work of USAID Pakistan had directly supported the country's development aspirations, as outlined in the Pakistan Vision 2025 � contributing towards a sustainable, self-reliant and prosperous Pakistan.

Through the LFSA project, he said USAID Pakistan would love to see enhanced productivity of crops and livestock and make the Merged Districts of KP a more prosperous, food secure, and economically vibrant region of the province.

Theme-based working groups were formed during the event, giving participants the opportunity to present their recommendations on the key subjects during various sessions.

The final session included the validation of baseline findings from all stakeholders.

In the concluding note, Provincial Head of FAO KP office Farrukh Toirov, thanked the participants for their inputs, expert opinions and validation of the baseline findings.