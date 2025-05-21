FAO Partners with NGOs to Support Sustainable Water and Agriculture Practices in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has signed key agreements with Taraqee Foundation and Islamic Relief Pakistan to strengthen community engagement and promote sustainable management of natural resources in Balochistan. The partnerships are part of the European Union-funded Revival of Balochistan Water Resources Programme (RBWRP).

The Letters of Agreement, signed at FAO’s Country Office in Islamabad, will expand the reach of the RBWRP across four major river basins. Islamic Relief Pakistan will lead community mobilization in the Hingol and Hamun-e-Mashkhel basins, while Taraqee Foundation will focus on the Pishin Lora and Nari basins. Together, these efforts will cover 32 watersheds across 19 districts, enhancing grassroots participation and awareness.

The RBWRP is a five-year initiative aimed at restoring and managing water resources, improving rangeland and irrigation systems, and promoting climate-smart agriculture and livestock practices. It is implemented by FAO in collaboration with the Government of Balochistan and aligns with EU development priorities in Pakistan.

By partnering with trusted local organizations, FAO aims to build community resilience, increase local capacity, and ensure that development efforts are inclusive and sustainable. These agreements mark an important step toward empowering some of Balochistan’s most vulnerable communities through long-term, locally driven solutions.