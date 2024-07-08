FAO, PMD To Host Forum On Flash Drought & Early Warnings System
Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in Pakistan (FAO) and the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) are set to host a Scientific Forum on on Wednesday (July 10) that will focus on tackling flash
droughts and improving early warning systems.
This forum is part of the ECHO-funded Pilot Programmatic Partnership (PPP) led by FAO.
The partnership aims to incorporate anticipatory action into Disaster Risk Management (DRM) in Sindh province, targeting drought-prone areas like Tharparkar, Umerkot, and Dadu. The goal is to build local capacities and integrate anticipatory action protocols into government DRM plans to enhance resilience against climate-related shocks.
Experts from around the world will present at the forum, discussing new methods like the South Asia Drought Monitoring System (SADMS) and Earth-observation-based drought indices tailored for Pakistan's agriculture. These presentations aim to improve decision-making for practitioners and guide humanitarian efforts in anticipatory action for drought preparedness.
The discussions will also cover the use of dynamic vulnerability indicators and satellite data to improve predictive accuracy and inform timely humanitarian responses.
