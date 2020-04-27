FAO provides vegetable seeds to 480 farmers in tribal districts

Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations has provided vegetable seeds to 480 farmers including 127 women farmers to help them establish vegetable enterprises and produce vegetables in walk-in tunnels in merged tribal districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations has provided vegetable seeds to 480 farmers including 127 women farmers to help them establish vegetable enterprises and produce vegetables in walk-in tunnels in merged tribal districts.

The purpose of distribution of vegetable seeds is to protect livelihoods of food producers and all food chain workers who help in ensuring that there is enough food for all, says a statement here.

It said FAO is actively extending support to farmers and vulnerable rural communities in tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while taking all necessary precautions to help in preventing spread of COVID-19.

The running projects of FAO are helping to safeguard livelihoods of local communities by upscaling food security efforts for the most vulnerable amid coronavirus outbreak.

The project aims to facilitate these farmers in developing linkages with local and national markets.

During the pandemic, FAO ensured implementation of planned activities including distribution of potato seeds to 840 farmers besides distribution of high quality certified seed tubers of one metric ton per farmer.

In order to enable farmers to build seed enterprises, FAO through its farmer field schools is arranging regular sessions on potato crop, disease management and developing supply chains to expand seed potato availability.

FAO has provided backyard poultry packages to 2354 households with 10 birds each besides distribution of 30 birds each along with feed bags amongst 354 poor housheolds.

Highlighting the large ruminants' distribution in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the press statement said the project with FAO is playing its role in ensuring food security, reducing poverty and bringing stabilization in the newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It is also distributing various agricultural packages to vulnerable small land holders besides promoting enterprises for enhancing economic activities in the area, with feedlot fattening of ruminants amongst the major interventions.

"Establishment of feedlot fattening units of large ruminants through provision of highly growing meat producing calves" had been planned supported by DFID.

Furthermore, 49 people in North Waziristan and South Waziristan received packages comprising of 10 cattleand buffalo male calves, 50 kg bags of animal feed and one fodder chopping machines each.

Amongst these 49 beneficiaries, four women in South Waziristan and five women in North Waziristan also received their packages and a similar activity will also be carried out in Kurram and Orakzai districts.

The establishment of fruit plant nurseries in tribal districts has seen great success for nursery growers who have successfully established their nursery enterprises.

Amid COVID-19, FOA distributed 90,000 fruit plants to six fruit and forest nursery growers in Kurram district. Each fruit nursery received 15,000 plants including 5,000 each citrus, guavas and Apple plants while two forest nurseries received 10 000 mulberry plants.

It said FAO will further support these nurseries develop market linkages to ensure sustainability.

FAO has introduced walk-in tunnels in the tribal districts which has enabled farmers to produce off-season vegetables increasing their profitability.

In this connection, 60 tunnels, 30 in Kurram and 30 in Khyber districts, have been installed along with provision of high quality vegetables seeds.