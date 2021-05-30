UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FAO Representative Inaugurates Website Of Chitral Wild Honey

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 04:30 PM

FAO representative inaugurates website of Chitral Wild Honey

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Representative food & Agriculture Organization of United Nation in Pakistan Rebekah Bell inaugurated website of sustainable eco-friendly livelihood programme, Chitral Wild Honey.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Rebekah Bell lauded the idea of Chitral Wild Honey, Pay back to Nature idea and said this will contribute in ecological restoration in Chitral.

She further said this Programme is in line with Ten billion Tree Tsunami Program & Billion Tree Honey initiative of Government of Pakistan.

While talking in the ceremony Amir Arshad, Assistant Reprentative of FAO Pakistan said that Chitral Wild Honey is an excellent idea which can improve the local livelihoods as well as helpful in forest restoration in the ecologically important forests in Chitral.

Dr. Fazul Bari, Advisor on Nature Resource Management with FAO Pakistan said that FAO is building the capacity of Chitral Wild Honey under restoration factor in Bridge for Billions Program which support entrepreneurs through flagship program globally.

While briefing on the business Model, Ajaz A Ahmed the Provincial Coordinator Chilghoza Forest restoration said it is basically social entrepreneur Programme which has been designed and initiated in mountainous Chitral district with the help of people and honey collectors for generating sustainable eco-friendly livelihood for mountain dependent communities and whose two percent of profit from each jar of honey will go for forest restoration and biodiversity conservation in Chitral.

Farhad Ali, Divisional Forest Officer Chitral said these types of alternative livelihoods option would reduce pressure on the natural forest and also boost the tourism in the area.

He further said forests not only provide timber and firewood, they also provide various other products and environmental services and now it's time to switch in to other option for forest restoration.

The honey can be purchased online through the website (chitralhoney.com) Informed by Irshad Rabbani, Head of the Entrepreneur.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tsunami Business Agriculture Bari Chitral From Government Billion

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,810 new COVID-19 cases, 1,777 reco ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority launches new P ..

1 hour ago

UAE Ambassador, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister di ..

1 hour ago

SCAD, ADIO sign cooperation agreement to enhance A ..

2 hours ago

19 million additional meals allocated to Gaza Stri ..

2 hours ago

UAE-Georgia ties witness continuous development si ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.