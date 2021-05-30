FAO representative inaugurates website of Chitral Wild Honey

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Representative food & Agriculture Organization of United Nation in Pakistan Rebekah Bell inaugurated website of sustainable eco-friendly livelihood programme, Chitral Wild Honey.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Rebekah Bell lauded the idea of Chitral Wild Honey, Pay back to Nature idea and said this will contribute in ecological restoration in Chitral.

She further said this Programme is in line with Ten billion Tree Tsunami Program & Billion Tree Honey initiative of Government of Pakistan.

While talking in the ceremony Amir Arshad, Assistant Reprentative of FAO Pakistan said that Chitral Wild Honey is an excellent idea which can improve the local livelihoods as well as helpful in forest restoration in the ecologically important forests in Chitral.

Dr. Fazul Bari, Advisor on Nature Resource Management with FAO Pakistan said that FAO is building the capacity of Chitral Wild Honey under restoration factor in Bridge for Billions Program which support entrepreneurs through flagship program globally.

While briefing on the business Model, Ajaz A Ahmed the Provincial Coordinator Chilghoza Forest restoration said it is basically social entrepreneur Programme which has been designed and initiated in mountainous Chitral district with the help of people and honey collectors for generating sustainable eco-friendly livelihood for mountain dependent communities and whose two percent of profit from each jar of honey will go for forest restoration and biodiversity conservation in Chitral.

Farhad Ali, Divisional Forest Officer Chitral said these types of alternative livelihoods option would reduce pressure on the natural forest and also boost the tourism in the area.

He further said forests not only provide timber and firewood, they also provide various other products and environmental services and now it's time to switch in to other option for forest restoration.

The honey can be purchased online through the website (chitralhoney.com) Informed by Irshad Rabbani, Head of the Entrepreneur.