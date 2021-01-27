FAO, SAU to set up resource centre for agricultural innovations; SDGs promotion in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) have agreed to set up a 'resource centre' at the SAU to develop and strengthen the capacity of the university, to enhance their technical advisory and to promote the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and agricultural innovations in Pakistan.

A letter of agreement was signed between FAO and SAU by Rebekah Bell, FAO representative in Pakistan a.i. and Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Marri, SAU vice chancellor (VC), at an agreement signing ceremony held at the SAU Tandojam. The event was attended by FAO and SAU officials.

The SAU VC while appreciating the efforts of FAO said exchange of information and access to the online platforms of FAO will provide the students an international exposure to the latest and scientific information and this information will help them to excel in their careers and ultimately enrich the agricultural sector in Pakistan.

Speaking at the ceremony, FAO Representative in Pakistan a.i. Rebekah Bell said the transformation of Pakistan's food systems and the achievement of the SDGs requires strong partnership with academia. This partnership with SAU will not only improve the research agenda of the university, but it will also add more value to the food systems globally.

The agreement between FAO and SAU will enable the exchange of knowledge on tools and technologies and share expertise for developing project designs, technical notes, policy briefs and studies relevant to FAO and SAU. The FAO Resource Centre will also host a Repository library at SAU campus to facilitate the students, faculty and researchers and FAO official publications will be available at the Repository Library. Access to world's leading academic journals through AGORA (Access to Global Online Research in Agriculture), an online database launched by FAO in 2003, will also be provided to the SAU students and faculty to fulfill their research needs. FAO and SAU will run knowledge sharing activities which will lead to improved agricultural practices and will create value in the agriculture sector.

Partnerships with academia and research institutions greatly enhance FAO's ability to eliminate hunger and malnutrition and contribute to the SDGs. FAO actively collaborates with higher education and research institutions to mobilize knowledge and innovations, strengthen capacities, provide evidence-based solutions to policy processes and share its own experience from the ground with the academic community.