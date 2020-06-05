FAO seeks resources for Pakistan to combat locust threat

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ):Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations(FAO) has launched a crisis appeal seeking resources for Pakistan to expand its efforts to control the current upsurge of desert locust in the country.

This was revealed in the third meeting of Agricultural Development Forum held at FAO office with Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam in The chair.

During the briefing FAO officials mentioned that purpose of this FAO crisis appeal is to seek resources for Pakistan to expand its efforts to control the current upsurge of desert locust in the country. They said that Government of Pakistan taking numerous anticipatory actions in collaboration with FAO, in coordination with neighboring countries, and with the support of international partners to address this threat and be prepared for a timely and effective response. In February 2020, the first phase of National Action Plan for locust surveillance and control started, they said.

Currently, surveillance and control operations are well underway in all the locust-affected provinces in Pakistan, involving partner organizations and FAO support.

They said that FAO has provided support to the locust surveillance and control program in Pakistan by providing technical and operational support from the very early onset. They said that Right FAO has committed USD 12.5 million for three components including curbing spread of locusts US$ 7 million,safeguarding livelihood US$ 5 million and coordination and preparstion US$ 0.5 mn.

On the other hand,at same forum Asian Development Bank (ADB) also showed interest in supporting research and capacity building in Agriculture sector.

Japan also committed for USD million anti locusts programme.

Similarly China has committed 4.9 million and World Bank has committed US$150 million.

Speaking on the occasion Minister for National Food Security and Research made it clear that agricultural development can only be achieved by revamping agriculture technology, reorienting agriculture research, transfer of technology and promoting organic farming.