FAO stresses 'Right to Food' for secure future

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) marked World Food Day in Peshawar by urging global action on the right to food

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) marked World Food Day in Peshawar by urging global action on the right to food.

With over 783 million people facing hunger despite abundant food production, FAO and its partners highlighted the urgent need for food security policies that support equal access to food and resilient food systems, FAO press release said.

In partnership with provincial stakeholders, FAO's World Food Day event centered on the theme, “Right to Foods for a Better Life and a Better Future.” Speakers discussed comprehensive strategies to ensure everyone has access to food and called for collaboration across sectors to create a fairer food distribution system. They emphasized policies that prioritize food rights, fair resource allocation, and safety nets for vulnerable groups.

FAO encouraged private companies to contribute to food security by making nutritious food more accessible, following international food safety guidelines, and investing in sustainable practices. Private sector involvement, they noted, is crucial to supporting low-income communities and ensuring food remains affordable and safe.

Consumer awareness was also a focal point, with FAO promoting informed and health-conscious food choices. The organization underscored the importance of policies that protect food rights and encourage access to diverse, affordable foods.

The day’s activities included events aimed at boosting understanding of food diversity, access, and security. Students, teachers, and farmers joined hands to raise awareness, while educational initiatives promoted balanced diets and food security among young participants. A walk led by students and educators brought public attention to food rights and sustainable practices.

In an initiative to educate children, FAO introduced an activity book filled with lessons on balanced diets and food diversity, helping young participants understand the importance of nutrition and food security.

Celebrations extended to Farmer Field Schools, where smallholder farmers shared their knowledge of sustainable practices and discussed the unique challenges they face in local agriculture. This effort highlighted the vital role of farmers in ensuring a secure food supply.

As World Food Day wraps up, FAO continues to focus on human rights and sustainable food systems, envisioning a future free of hunger where everyone enjoys a healthier, dignified life. This year’s celebrations also set the stage for FAO's upcoming 80th anniversary in 2025, reaffirming its commitment to transforming food systems for future generations.