FAO Takes Significant Step To Enhance Food Safety With GoP Partnership

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2025 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) In a major move to strengthen food safety and quality regulatory regime, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in collaboration with Government of Pakistan has launched a comprehensive food control system assessment.

The initiative aims to enhance governance, strategic planning, and compliance with international food safety standards.

FAO Representative in Pakistan Florence Rolle highlighted the critical role of food safety in public health and economic development, reaffirming FAO’s commitment to supporting Pakistan in strengthening its national food control system.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Mr. Ahsan Iqbal, emphasized the importance of food safety for public health and economic growth, stating that Pakistan faces multiple food-related challenges, including malnutrition and foodborne diseases ¹.

The FAO-led assessment will evaluate the existing food control system across Pakistan's provinces to identify areas for improvement.

The Government of Pakistan has co-signed the project, reaffirming its commitment to a science-based and internationally recognized food safety framework.

There were key elements to enhance food Safety Governance including strengthening national food control systems to ensure compliance with international standards.

Improve public health, and reduce foodborne illnesses, which affect one in five people in Pakistan, resulting in an estimated productivity loss of $1.7 billion annually.

Boost economic growth: Align food safety protocols with international standards to increase export revenues and drive economic growth.

The assessment process will involve data gathering, an international validation mission, and a strategic workshop to validate findings and agree on a roadmap for implementation.

The FAO-led assessment will provide recommendations and a strategic framework to guide future interventions, ensuring Pakistan's food safety system is effective, transparent, and aligned with global best practices.

