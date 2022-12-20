UrduPoint.com

FAO Team Visits Jalalpur To Witness Cattle Vaccination

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2022 | 09:24 PM

FAO team visits Jalalpur to witness cattle vaccination

A team of United Nations (UN)'s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) visited different villages in Jalalpur Pirwala tehsil along the River Sutlej and monitored the ongoing cattle vaccination campaign, on Tuesday.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :A team of United Nations (UN)'s food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) visited different villages in Jalalpur Pirwala tehsil along the River Sutlej and monitored the ongoing cattle vaccination campaign, on Tuesday.

Deputy Director, Livestock Department, Dr Jamshed Akhtar accompanied the FAO mission during the visit. The FAO officials interviewed stock raisers to get feedback on performance of the livestock department.

They appreciated the work being done by vaccination teams and observed that it could help Pakistan control the spread of various diseases, and enhance export quality meat production to improve the country's foreign exchange.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Exchange Agriculture Visit Jalalpur Pirwala Jamshed

Recent Stories

Pak-US ties moving ahead positively with consisten ..

Pak-US ties moving ahead positively with consistent engagement: Bilawal

8 seconds ago
 Interest Toward Decarbonization Reduced in Most Co ..

Interest Toward Decarbonization Reduced in Most Countries in 2022 - Gazprom

10 seconds ago
 Promotion of bio-pesticides vital to protect envir ..

Promotion of bio-pesticides vital to protect environment, ecosystem: Dr Iqrar

11 seconds ago
 EU Planning Ministerial Meeting With Iraq in First ..

EU Planning Ministerial Meeting With Iraq in First Half of 2023 - Borrell

13 seconds ago
 Russia-Ukraine Agreement on Recognition of Certifi ..

Russia-Ukraine Agreement on Recognition of Certificates Terminated - Foreign Min ..

15 seconds ago
 UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace Says Russia Plans ..

UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace Says Russia Plans to Give Iran Military Equipmen ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.