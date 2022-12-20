FAO team visits Jalalpur to witness cattle vaccination

A team of United Nations (UN)'s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) visited different villages in Jalalpur Pirwala tehsil along the River Sutlej and monitored the ongoing cattle vaccination campaign, on Tuesday.

Deputy Director, Livestock Department, Dr Jamshed Akhtar accompanied the FAO mission during the visit. The FAO officials interviewed stock raisers to get feedback on performance of the livestock department.

They appreciated the work being done by vaccination teams and observed that it could help Pakistan control the spread of various diseases, and enhance export quality meat production to improve the country's foreign exchange.