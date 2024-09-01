FAO to establish its regional office in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations is going to establish

its regional office at Pakistan Central Cotton Committee headquarters which

would serve as a hub for joint initiatives for research, development, and implement

climate-resilient agricultural practices.

In this connection, an understanding was reached between FAO and PCCC

officials, on the occasion of inauguration of “Eddy Flux Tower” (to keep update

about weather variations) here on Sunday.

The collaboration between the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and

the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) is set to propel new advancements

in cotton research. This important development was announced by PCCC Vice

President Dr Yusuf Zafar, a recipient of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz during a meeting which

was also joined by FAO's representative in Pakistan, Ms Florence Rolle, and

Senior Technical Advisor and Head of FAO Punjab, Ms. Imelda Behrjina.

Dr Yusuf Zafar maintained that FAO and PCCC had formulated a strategic

plan to closely collaborate on future projects which aimed at developing

agricultural innovation and sustainability in Pakistan.

The ceremony was attended by Punjab's Agriculture Secretary Agriculture,

Iftikhar Ali Sahu, who expressed his optimism about the launch of joint research

projects between PCCC and FAO.

FAO Representative Ms. Florence Rolle shared that the installation of

Eddy Flux Tower would strengthen the collaborative efforts between

FAO and PCCC, particularly in advancing modern agricultural projects

and research activities.

She reiterated FAO's commitment to supporting Pakistan's agricultural sector.

Dr Yusuf Zafar expressed his gratitude to FAO for the installation of Eddy Flux Tower

and stressed the importance of continued cooperation between the two organizations.

He assured full support for FAO's agricultural development programmes, which

were designed to enhance sustainability and resilience within the sector.