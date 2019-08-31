UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FAO Trains 500 Farmers, Officials Against Locust Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 05:37 PM

FAO trains 500 farmers, officials against locust attack

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations in collaboration with the Federal Plant Protection and Agriculture Department, Punjab have trained over 500 local farmers, government officials and technical staff in order to create awareness about different types of locusts, besides introducing measures to control any possible attack of locust on seasonal crops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations in collaboration with the Federal Plant Protection and Agriculture Department, Punjab have trained over 500 local farmers, government officials and technical staff in order to create awareness about different types of locusts, besides introducing measures to control any possible attack of locust on seasonal crops.

The FAO organized a two-day capacity building training, followed by one desert locust, survey and control for over 500 farmers to increase their general awareness about the different types of locusts and the problems that arise with changes in climate patterns.

The training, which was aimed at facilitating control measures and technical capacity building of 45 professionals working in the Department of Plant Protection, and Provincial Agriculture Departments to counter the phenomenon of a desert locust outbreak in areas of Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab.

Learning activities ranged from survey methods to spray timings and other standard operating procedures of ground desert locust survey operation. The pre-existing threats and the control operations that were put in place in Balochistan to prepare for a possible attack were also presented.

Addressing the concluding secession of the workshop, Malik Numan Ahmad Langrial, Minister for Agriculture Punjab Said , the awareness sessions were vital for farmers, their families, and entire cities.

The minister appreciated the efforts of all the departments who prevented a locust attack due to timely action. "Keeping in view that a locust outbreak can destroy livelihoods, we must work together to exchange information and prevent any such outbreak," he added.

"FAO is mandated to provide information on the general locust situation to all interested countries and to give timely warnings and forecasts to those countries in danger of locust attack. This year in view of locust spread in Balochistan, followed by its outbreak in Sindh and Punjab provinces, FAO is actively engaged with key stakeholders to build technical capacity of relevant departments," said Shakeel Ahmed Khan, Sector Specialist, FAO Pakistan.

FAO operates a Desert Locust Information Service that receives and analyzes data from locust-affected countries to assess the current locust situation, provide forecasts and if necessary issue warnings and alerts in order to keep the global community informed of locust developments and threats.

The Locust situation monitoring and streamlining of control is vital to ensure food security and protect agriculture.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Attack Balochistan United Nations Exchange Punjab Agriculture Numan Shakeel All From Government

Recent Stories

34 booked over water theft in Sargodha

3 minutes ago

Valuables worth Rs 2.4m looted in D G Khan

3 minutes ago

Cloudy weather with light rain likely in Karachi

4 minutes ago

109 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

4 minutes ago

Progress in education imperative for development: ..

4 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) holds o ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.