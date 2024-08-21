FAO workshop highlights key steps in Balochistan’s Water Management overhaul

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) hosted a workshop in Quetta to discuss new policies and legislation aimed at revolutionizing water management in Balochistan.

FAO gathered around 80 stakeholders in Quetta to discuss the Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM) Policy and the Water Bill for Balochistan including representatives from Balochistan's irrigation, agriculture, forestry, and livestock departments, as well as media professionals and members of both local and international NGOs, said in a press release issued by FAO.

The workshop aimed to disseminate information about these new initiatives, which could significantly reshape how water resources are managed in the province.

Developed with FAO's technical assistance and funded by the World Bank under the Balochistan Integrated Water Resources Management and Development Project (BIWRMDP), the IWRM Policy and Water Bill seek to modernize water governance in the region. The initiatives are designed to create a legal framework that ensures the sustainable and fair distribution of water resources. This framework also aims to strengthen institutions, promote inclusive water management practices, and establish effective monitoring and evaluation systems.

During the workshop, Provincial Minister for Irrigation, Mir Muhammad Sadiq Umrani, underscored the importance of these measures. He described the IWRM Policy and Water Bill as a crucial step towards sustainable and equitable water management in Balochistan.

Waleed Mahdi, FAO's International Program Coordinator and Head of Office in Balochistan, highlighted the collaborative effort behind these initiatives. He stressed that the partnership between the Government of Balochistan, FAO, and the World Bank is vital for promoting inclusive water governance in the province.

Dr. Robina Wahaj, Senior Land and Water Officer at FAO, provided further insight into the scope of the policy and bill. She explained that the new framework covers all aspects of water management, including surface and groundwater resources, climate change adaptation, and environmental protection. By unifying these elements under one legal framework, the policy and bill aim to provide a modern approach to managing water in the province.

The workshop also facilitated discussions where participants shared their insights and feedback on the IWRM Policy and Water Bill. The policy has already received the Chief Minister of Balochistan’s endorsement and is set to be presented to the Cabinet for final approval. Meanwhile, the Water Bill is in the final stages of vetting before it is presented to the Provincial Assembly for consideration and enactment.

These developments mark a significant shift in Balochistan’s approach to water management, with the potential to improve sustainability and equity across the province.