FAO,GCF Organized Event "Water Is Life" In Sanghar

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2023 | 04:30 PM

FAO,GCF organized event "Water is life" in Sanghar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the Green Climate Fund (GCF) hosted a program in the village Essa Hingoro near Sanghar, under the theme "Water is life, water is food, leave no one behind" to commemorate World Food Day.

The program's Primary objective was to emphasize the important role of clean water in agriculture, food production and the overall welfare of local communities.

During the program, key figures including Project Director (FAO) Ghulam Qadir Shar, Focal Person Mansoor Bughio, District Manager Wali Muhammad Rind and Social Organizer Mir Ghulam Hussain Talpur said that people involved in agriculture should adopt climate-friendly seeds and modern agricultural practices to help feed the growing world population.

They also stressed the significance of preserving and rehabilitating water resources to benefit future generations.

Representatives from the farming community, including Khadim Hussain Hangoro, Amir Hasan and Ali Nawaz Hangoro and others educated farmers about current agricultural issues and the vital role of water in their livelihoods. They highlighted the necessity of water system rehabilitation, scientific water management, efficient food production, equitable water distribution and the conservation of water resources. They emphasized the importance of raising awareness about the indispensable role of water in our existence.

