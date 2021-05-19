UrduPoint.com
FAO's Emergency Centre For Trans-boundary Animal Diseases Preparing Plan For Next Wave Of Zoonotic Diseases

FAO's Emergency Centre for Trans-boundary Animal Diseases preparing plan for next wave of zoonotic diseases

As the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic continues to claim lives, ruin the health and livelihoods of millions across the Asia-Pacific region, particularly in South Asia at present, a team of veterinary scientists, epidemiologists, sociologists and other One Health experts is contemplating to map out a five year plan on how to predict, prevent and if necessary combat the next animal-to-human potential pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :As the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic continues to claim lives, ruin the health and livelihoods of millions across the Asia-Pacific region, particularly in South Asia at present, a team of veterinary scientists, epidemiologists, sociologists and other One Health experts is contemplating to map out a five year plan on how to predict, prevent and if necessary combat the next animal-to-human potential pandemic.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday from Emergency Centre for Transboundary Animal Diseases (ECTAD), the multi-disciplinary team at FAO's is convening a series of meetings to plan out the next five years of its programme in Asia and the Pacific.

ECTAD is FAO's corporate center for planning and delivery of veterinary assistance to its member countries responding to the threat of animal health crises, adds the press release.

This is the 15th Annual ECTAD Regional Meeting, and this year with COVID-19 still spreading it has attracted some 80 specialists from countries worldwide.

Transboundary animal diseases are still the Primary source of most infectious diseases and pandemics afflicting humans. TADs also have negative impacts on food safety, economy and the environment of countries.

"With about 75 percent of diseases affecting humans having animal origins, addressing Transboundary Animal Disease (TADs) is evidently an imperative, as we have seen with outbreaks such as COVID-19, Ebola and many others," said Kachen Wongsathapornchai, FAO Senior Animal Health Officer and ECTAD Regional Manager.

In 2003, something generically referred to as 'Bird Flu' made headlines around the world. Avian Influenza H5N1 was a wake-up call to human and veterinary healthcare workers worldwide.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) responded by opening its first ECTAD regional office in Bangkok. Since then, it has worked with country teams in Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Lao People's Democratic Republic, Myanmar, Nepal and Viet Nam.

FAO through its ECTAD Programme has also built capacities at all levels for better information sharing and coordination of animal health programmes including addressing antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in the region FAO is a recognized centre for excellence for its efforts on addressing zoonotic diseases such as Ebola virus disease, MERS-CoV and avian influenza. Resource partners, government counterparts and other partners have been working with FAO on strengthening laboratories across the Asia-Pacific region.

FAO envisages One Health as a collaborative global approach to understanding risks for human and animal health.

This includes strengthening monitoring, surveillance, reporting and response tools to addressing risk factors leading to disease spill-overs from wildlife to domestic animals and humans.

This holistic approach emphasizes the need to also seriously consider socio-economic and cultural factors to enable better disease prevention and control.

