FAPUASA & APUBTA Agree With HEC On Promotion Policy

Faizan Hashmi Published July 24, 2023 | 11:12 PM

The representatives of APUBTA, All Public Universities BPS Teachers Association, and FAPUASA, Federation of All Pakistan Universities Staff Association, held a meeting with HEC officials here the other day and agreed on the submission of the circulated draft promotion statutes for the BPS university teachers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :The representatives of APUBTA, All Public Universities BPS Teachers Association, and FAPUASA, Federation of All Pakistan Universities Staff Association, held a meeting with HEC officials here the other day and agreed on the submission of the circulated draft promotion statutes for the BPS university teachers.

The statutes were jointly written by HEC, FAPUASA, and APUBTA and were shared with the stakeholders in December 2021. The meeting was attended by the HEC officer Mr Nasir Shah Khattak DG, QAD.

The FAPUASA team was led by Prof Dr. Aamir Ali, President ASA QAU and FAPUASA Islamabad, Dr. Faiz ur Rahim, General Secretary ASA IIUI and FAPUASA Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Rizwan Kobab, Dr. Farooq Buzdar and Dr Zafar and APUBTA team led by President Dr. Sami ur Rahman and GS Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad, and attended by other members Prof Dr Asif Jan, Dr. M Iqbal, Dr. Akhtar Hussain and Mr Jawad.

The FAPUASA Central President Prof.Dr.

Kaleem and all the members played a very positive role in supporting the BPS faculty and stressed for approval of draft statutes in its meeting with the HEC Chairman and Executive Director on July 14, 2023.

APUBTA is also thankful to the Chairman HEC, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, and the Executive Director Dr Shaista Sohail for their sincere commitment to submit the draft statutes for approval by the commission in the forthcoming meeting.

The APUBTA President and GD Nasir Shah jointly signed the agreement vetted by the HEC chairman and ED in this regard.

Hopefully, the Chairman NASC, Mr Qadir Mandokhail shall direct the HEC for a meeting of the commission on one point agenda on short notice in the NASC meeting to be held on July 26, 2023, as today's meeting has been postponed due to flight cancellation.

It is worth mentioning here that Chairman Qadir Mandokhail has directed HEC to settle the issue in the morning and produce the same in the meeting at 04:00 pm positively.

