Open Menu

FAPUASA & APUBTA Reach Out To Commitment On Promotion Policy With HEC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2023 | 01:10 PM

FAPUASA & APUBTA reach out to commitment on promotion policy with HEC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The representatives of APUBTA, All Public Universities BPS Teachers Association, and FAPUASA, Federation of All Pakistan Universities Staff Association, held a meeting with Higher education Commission (HEC) officials and agreed on the submission of the circulated draft promotion statutes for the BPS university teachers.

The statutes were jointly written by HEC, FAPUASA, and APUBTA and were shared with the stakeholders in December 2021.

The meeting was attended by the HEC officer Nasir Shah Khattak DG, QAD.

The FAPUASA team was led by Prof Dr Aamir Ali, President ASA QAU and FAPUASA, Dr Faiz ur Rahim, General Secretary of ASA IIUI and FAPUASA Prof. Dr Rizwan Kobab, Dr Farooq Buzdar and Dr Zafar and APUBTA team led by President Dr Sami ur Rahman and General Secretary Dr Imtiaz Ahmad, and attended by other members Prof Dr Asif Jan, Dr M Iqbal, Dr Akhtar Hussain, and Mr Jawad.

The FAPUASA Central President Prof. Dr Kaleem and all the members played a very positive role in supporting the BPS faculty and stressed for approval of draft statutes in its meeting with the HEC Chairman and Executive Director held on July 14.

APUBTA team thanked the Chairman of HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, and the Executive Director (ED) Dr Shaista Sohail for their sincere commitment to submit the draft statutes for approval by the commission in the forthcoming meeting.

The APUBTA President and DG HEC Nasir Shah jointly signed the agreement vetted by the HEC chairman and ED in that regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nasir July December HEC All Agreement

Recent Stories

Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment t ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to adopt clean energy, support ..

16 minutes ago
 Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagl ..

Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagle wind farm in Germany

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers c ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers condolences over victims of wil ..

12 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfire ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfires

13 hours ago
Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering approach to food security and ..

13 hours ago
 Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

13 hours ago
 Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say ..

Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say analysts as suicide bomber hi ..

13 hours ago
 Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme propose ..

Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme proposed

13 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

14 hours ago
 Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North C ..

Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina Found Dead - Reports

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan