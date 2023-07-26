FAPUASA & APUBTA reach out to commitment on promotion policy with HEC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The representatives of APUBTA, All Public Universities BPS Teachers Association, and FAPUASA, Federation of All Pakistan Universities Staff Association, held a meeting with Higher education Commission (HEC) officials and agreed on the submission of the circulated draft promotion statutes for the BPS university teachers.

The statutes were jointly written by HEC, FAPUASA, and APUBTA and were shared with the stakeholders in December 2021.

The meeting was attended by the HEC officer Nasir Shah Khattak DG, QAD.

The FAPUASA team was led by Prof Dr Aamir Ali, President ASA QAU and FAPUASA, Dr Faiz ur Rahim, General Secretary of ASA IIUI and FAPUASA Prof. Dr Rizwan Kobab, Dr Farooq Buzdar and Dr Zafar and APUBTA team led by President Dr Sami ur Rahman and General Secretary Dr Imtiaz Ahmad, and attended by other members Prof Dr Asif Jan, Dr M Iqbal, Dr Akhtar Hussain, and Mr Jawad.

The FAPUASA Central President Prof. Dr Kaleem and all the members played a very positive role in supporting the BPS faculty and stressed for approval of draft statutes in its meeting with the HEC Chairman and Executive Director held on July 14.

APUBTA team thanked the Chairman of HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, and the Executive Director (ED) Dr Shaista Sohail for their sincere commitment to submit the draft statutes for approval by the commission in the forthcoming meeting.

The APUBTA President and DG HEC Nasir Shah jointly signed the agreement vetted by the HEC chairman and ED in that regard.