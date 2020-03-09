FAPUASA condemns termination of teachers in Gomal, Hazara varsities

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Monday strongly condemns the unlawful termination of respected faculty members of Gomal University and Hazara University.

Previous administration of Gomal University, acted as a mafia for last so many years. The faculty members who raised voice against this mafia, were victimized and terminated from their services. This mafia was involved in irregular hiring, sexual harassment and many other corrupt practices.

FAPUASA demand from Governor, Chief Minister KP and Federal Minister for education to reinstate all recently terminated teachers other than those involved in sexual harassment.

They demanded that Federal Government should conduct Judicial inquiry against the Ex Vice Chancellor Muhammad Sarwar and his administration and probe all the irregularities and nullify all irregular appointments.

If our demands are not listened, FAPUASA would observe black day across Pakistan and will arrange protest demonstrations.

It is worth mentioning here that four more teachers were terminated in Gomal University by VC after Professor Salahuddin case.