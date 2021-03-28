FAPUASA demands reversal of controversial higher education policies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) has demanded that all the anti-education policies and steps undertaken under Dr Tariq Banuri's tenure should be reviewed and reversed immediately.

While appreciating the decision of Federal government on removal of Dr. Tariq Banuri as Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC), FAPUASA hoped that the new chairman would be appointed as per the criteria laid down in HEC Ordinance.

Central President FAPUASA Prof. Dr. Nek Muhammad Shaikh and General Secretary Dr. Shahid Iqbal in a statement also hoped that the newly appointed chairman would take all stakeholders including FAPUSA on board in formulation of higher education policies while learning from the past mistakes.

They also demanded that acting and newly appointed chairman HEC would address the pending issues of the university faculty for long including non-interference in internal matters of universities through respecting administrative, financial and academic autonomy of the universities.

As the universities have already been pushed to the wall, FAPUASA finds that the role of HEC has been extremely discouraging towards universities as HEC has completely failed to acquire required budget for the budgetary requirements of the universities.

Due to the failure of HEC in getting required funds; the universities are unable to pay salaries to their academic and administrative staff on time.

They demanded that genuine demands of FAPUSA including issues related to TTS in terms of job security, salary increase, pension, endorsement issues pending from several years, would be addressed immediately.

FAPUASA has already rejected the post PhD condition for the appointment of the faculty, new research journal policy, undergraduate policy , associate degree programs and PhD policy of HEC which were introduced without taking the concerned stakeholders on board, should be immediately withdrawn through a formal notification.

The New journal policy must be reversed and International recognized system should be re-instated.

They said that HEC should revert to its original role through facilitating higher education sector rather than acting as policeman.