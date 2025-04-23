Open Menu

FAPUASA Elected New Leadership To Tackle Faculty Issues

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2025 | 10:59 PM

FAPUASA elected new leadership to tackle faculty issues

The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) held its General Body Meeting (GBM) and Central Elections 2025 at the Auditorium of Allama Iqbal Open University, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) held its General Body Meeting (GBM) and Central Elections 2025 at the Auditorium of Allama Iqbal Open University, Islamabad.

Academic Staff Associations (ASAs) from universities across the country participated in the event to elect new Central and Chapter Cabinets, said a press release on Wednesday.

The newly elected Central Cabinet includes Dr. Mazhar Iqbal (Quaid-i-Azam University) as President, Fareed Khan Achakzai (Baluchistan University) as General Secretary, Dr. Akhtiar Ali Ghumro (Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur) as Vice President, Dr. Muhammad Jadoon Khan (COMSATS University Islamabad) as Media Secretary, and Dr. Firoz Shah (University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar) and Dr. Javed Ali Gadhai as Executive members.

For the Punjab Chapter, Dr. Muhammad islam was elected as President, Dr. Riaz Hussain Sindher as General Secretary, and Dr. Irum Sultana as Executive Member. The Sindh Chapter elected Dr. Fahad Nazeer Khoso as President, Abdur Rehman Nagraj as General Secretary, Dr. Kamran Zakaria as Executive Member, and Dr. Mohsin as Vice President. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Dilnawaz Khan was elected President, Dr.

Ghani Rehman as General Secretary, and the Vice Presidents elected were Dr. Nasir Gul (South Region), Dr. Nazar Khan (Hazara Region), Dr. Syed Akhtar (Malakand Region), and Dr. Atif Sardar (Peshawar Region). Dr. Iqbal Ahmad Alvi was elected as Media Secretary and Dr. Muhammad Farooq as Finance Secretary. The Balochistan Chapter elected Dr. Kaleem Ullah Bareech as President, Sohail Anwar Baloch as General Secretary, and Abdul Salam Maftoon as Executive Member. For the Islamabad Chapter, Dr. Iqbal Jatoi was elected President, Dr. Faiz Rahim as General Secretary, and Dr. Junaid Ali as Executive Member.

During the GBM, FAPUASA members discussed major challenges faced by university faculty across the country.

Key concerns included inadequate funding for the higher education sector, the absence of clear promotion and service structures for BPS faculty, the need for salary revision for TTS faculty, issues with HEC's post-PhD experience policy, delays in selection boards, widespread ad-hocism, and the necessity of establishing provincial HECs in KP and Balochistan.

FAPUASA reaffirmed its commitment to advocating for faculty rights and improving the academic environment in public sector universities nationwide.

Recent Stories

Awais Leghair annoys over NTDC’s unsatisfactory ..

Awais Leghair annoys over NTDC’s unsatisfactory progress on development projec ..

3 minutes ago
 Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Riaz Fatyan ..

Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Riaz Fatyana launches OSL; called it help ..

3 minutes ago
 Dr Zaheer Zaid, Palestine's Ambassador to Pakistan ..

Dr Zaheer Zaid, Palestine's Ambassador to Pakistan calls for Muslim unity

3 minutes ago
 Science Minister visits PCSIR Labs Complex Karachi

Science Minister visits PCSIR Labs Complex Karachi

7 minutes ago
 National Polio immunization campaign continues

National Polio immunization campaign continues

7 minutes ago
 Opposition criticize government for delaying compl ..

Opposition criticize government for delaying completion of Warsak-Nasir Bagh Rin ..

7 minutes ago
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq meets ..

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq meets with Governor of Madinah

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan shines on global stage: Sahibzad Khan ele ..

Pakistan shines on global stage: Sahibzad Khan elected WMO Vice President for As ..

7 minutes ago
 Child killed, seven injured in traffic collision i ..

Child killed, seven injured in traffic collision in Gulshan-e-Hadeed

1 minute ago
 Gilani Inaugurates workshop of Punjab Assembly’s ..

Gilani Inaugurates workshop of Punjab Assembly’s Council of Chairpersons

1 minute ago
 Minister stresses practical engagement of skilled ..

Minister stresses practical engagement of skilled youth through collaboration wi ..

1 minute ago
 Conference on Rumi & Sultan Bahu concluded

Conference on Rumi & Sultan Bahu concluded

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan