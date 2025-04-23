FAPUASA Elected New Leadership To Tackle Faculty Issues
The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) held its General Body Meeting (GBM) and Central Elections 2025 at the Auditorium of Allama Iqbal Open University, Islamabad
Academic Staff Associations (ASAs) from universities across the country participated in the event to elect new Central and Chapter Cabinets, said a press release on Wednesday.
The newly elected Central Cabinet includes Dr. Mazhar Iqbal (Quaid-i-Azam University) as President, Fareed Khan Achakzai (Baluchistan University) as General Secretary, Dr. Akhtiar Ali Ghumro (Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur) as Vice President, Dr. Muhammad Jadoon Khan (COMSATS University Islamabad) as Media Secretary, and Dr. Firoz Shah (University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar) and Dr. Javed Ali Gadhai as Executive members.
For the Punjab Chapter, Dr. Muhammad islam was elected as President, Dr. Riaz Hussain Sindher as General Secretary, and Dr. Irum Sultana as Executive Member. The Sindh Chapter elected Dr. Fahad Nazeer Khoso as President, Abdur Rehman Nagraj as General Secretary, Dr. Kamran Zakaria as Executive Member, and Dr. Mohsin as Vice President. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Dilnawaz Khan was elected President, Dr.
Ghani Rehman as General Secretary, and the Vice Presidents elected were Dr. Nasir Gul (South Region), Dr. Nazar Khan (Hazara Region), Dr. Syed Akhtar (Malakand Region), and Dr. Atif Sardar (Peshawar Region). Dr. Iqbal Ahmad Alvi was elected as Media Secretary and Dr. Muhammad Farooq as Finance Secretary. The Balochistan Chapter elected Dr. Kaleem Ullah Bareech as President, Sohail Anwar Baloch as General Secretary, and Abdul Salam Maftoon as Executive Member. For the Islamabad Chapter, Dr. Iqbal Jatoi was elected President, Dr. Faiz Rahim as General Secretary, and Dr. Junaid Ali as Executive Member.
During the GBM, FAPUASA members discussed major challenges faced by university faculty across the country.
Key concerns included inadequate funding for the higher education sector, the absence of clear promotion and service structures for BPS faculty, the need for salary revision for TTS faculty, issues with HEC's post-PhD experience policy, delays in selection boards, widespread ad-hocism, and the necessity of establishing provincial HECs in KP and Balochistan.
FAPUASA reaffirmed its commitment to advocating for faculty rights and improving the academic environment in public sector universities nationwide.
