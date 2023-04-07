Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

FAPUASA Expresses Grave Concern Over Financial Crisis In Universities

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2023 | 04:10 PM

FAPUASA expresses grave concern over financial crisis in universities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) on Friday expressed grave concern over the financial crises faced by universities in Pakistan.

Many universities are currently facing budgetary problems, which has resulted in them being unable to pay the monthly salaries of their faculty and staff members. Consequently, the University of Balochistan Quetta and the University of Peshawar are closed due to non-payment of monthly salaries and several other universities are also to be closed in the next couple of days.

Central President Prof. Dr Kalim Ullah Bareach, Vice President Dr Farukh Arsalan Siddiqui, and General Secretary Prof. Dr Ikhtuar Ali Ghomro strongly called upon the Federal government to enhance the annual recurring and development budget to at least Rs. 500 billion for universities in the federal government budget (2023-2024) and all provincial governments to also increase their Grants in Aids to their respective universities, said the FAPUASA spokesperson.

"The current budgetary allocation for universities is insufficient, and it has become increasingly difficult for universities to meet their expenses and even to pay monthly salaries," they said, adding as a result, many faculty and staff members were suffering and unable to make ends meet.

The lack of funds had also led to a deterioration in the quality of education provided by universities, they highlighted and added that the universities were unable to invest in research, technology and infrastructure, "leading to a decline in the quality of education and research output, which is a cause of concern for FAPUASA Central".

The federal government should prioritise the allocation of funds to universities as the future of Pakistan was dependent on the quality of education and research produced by its universities, they urged.

"Therefore, we call upon the federal government to increase the budget allocation for universities and ensure that they receive the necessary funds to continue their operations," they added.

They said FAPUASA Central was committed to working with the government to find a solution to the financial issues faced by universities and expressed hope that the government would take immediate action to address the issues and ensure that the future of Pakistan's education system was secured.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Technology Education Budget All Government Billion

Recent Stories

Sam Houston Race Park hosts Al Wathba Stallions

Sam Houston Race Park hosts Al Wathba Stallions

41 minutes ago
 Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit ..

Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit Baloch National Army

56 minutes ago
 Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

1 hour ago
 ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals End ..

ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign with AED10 ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation hold ..

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation holds Ramadan Iftar with hundreds ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Aviation City Corporation records 86% decrea ..

Dubai Aviation City Corporation records 86% decrease in workplace injury frequen ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.