FAPUASA Expresses Reservations Over Proposed Amendments In Universities Act

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 10:40 PM

FAPUASA expresses reservations over proposed amendments in Universities Act

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter on Monday expressed reservation over the amendments proposed in Universities Act 2016.

FAPUASA in a press release urged the authorities to take stakeholders on board before taking any decision.

The federation said that provincial government should allow selection boards and syndicates to hold meetings and appoint vice chancellors in varsities on permanent basis.

