FAPUASA Meeting Demands Budgetary Allocations For Universities

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2024 | 07:12 PM

The first meeting of the newly elected Executive Council of the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) for the session 2024-25 held online on Tuesday wherein President Dr. Amjad Abbas Magsi, presided over while General Secretary Dr. Muhammad Uzair moderated the proceedings

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The first meeting of the newly elected Executive Council of the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) for the session 2024-25 held online on Tuesday wherein President Dr. Amjad Abbas Magsi, presided over while General Secretary Dr. Muhammad Uzair moderated the proceedings.

Dr. Mazhar Iqbal, Vice President, along with presidents, general secretaries, and executive members from provincial chapters participated the meeting. The Council strongly condemned Israel for its barbarism against the innocent Palestinians. The Council also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic demise of Iranian President and Foreign Minister in a helicopter crash.

The Executive Council voiced deep concern over the precarious financial situation facing public sector universities. Discussions emphasized the urgent necessity for a substantial increase in both federal and provincial budgets and grant-in-aid for universities.

Consequently, the Executive Council unanimously demanded that the federal government allocate a minimum of 500 billion rupees in the upcoming federal budget to ensure continuous funding for public sector universities through the Higher education Commission (HEC) Islamabad.

A joint statement from all members insisted the Prime Minister, Finance Minister, Federal Minister for Higher Education, to prioritize this allocation before finalizing the federal budget.

Furthermore, the Executive Council urged provincial governments to allocate at least 50 billion rupees each in their budgets for universities' recurrent expenses. It was decided that FAPUASA leadership would engage federal and provincial ministers, as well as other government officials, personally and through official correspondence to advocate for budget allocations.

Additionally, the Council called upon the provincial governments of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to promptly disburse grant-in-aid to universities experiencing prolonged salary payment delays. Furthermore, they urged the expeditious establishment of provincial HECs, akin to other provinces.

The Council resolved to initiate a token demonstration across universities nationwide. These demonstrations will persist until the next council meeting scheduled for May 29, 2024.

