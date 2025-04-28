FAPUASA Participates In AGEGA Meeting, Emphasizes Unity For Common Goals
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) A high-level meeting organized by the All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA) was held at the sports board Islamabad, with leadership from employee organizations across the country in attendance.
The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) was actively represented by its President Dr. Mazhar Iqbal, Information Secretary Dr. Muhammad Jadoon Khan, and FAPUASA Islamabad Chapter President Dr. Iqbal Jatoi.
During the meeting, AGEGA President Rehman Ali Bajwa expressed gratitude to FAPUASA and other teachers' organizations for their robust support and active participation in protest movements.
He emphasized the need for unity among all employee organizations to achieve shared objectives. Bajwa also congratulated the academic community and FAPUASA on the restoration of the 25% tax rebate for teachers and researchers, thanking them for their unwavering support.
On behalf of FAPUASA, President Professor Dr. Mazhar Iqbal thanked AGEGA for its consistent and clear stance on issues concerning the academic community, especially their support for restoring the tax rebate. He highlighted the importance of continued collaboration and collective efforts to secure the rights of university faculty and researchers.
During the session, the leadership of AGEGA and FAPUASA agreed on a joint strategy, which includes a united struggle to increase the budget allocation for universities, efforts to link the salaries under the Tenure Track System (TTS) to the annual government budget, and advocacy for a uniform promotion policy for BPS (Basic Pay Scale) university teachers across Pakistan.
FAPUASA reaffirmed its commitment to closely working with all stakeholders to promote the rights and welfare of the academic community and to further the development of higher education in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National Quality Award
Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain from making excuses
Sanam Javed, her husband detained from outside Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail
PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return to Pakistan from Dubai today
Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours about relations with Cricketer Yuz ..
Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X
TCL Hosts Exclusive Tech Event, "TCL Vision," in Bhurban to Unveil Premium QD Mi ..
PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatwave
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FAPUASA participates in AGEGA meeting, emphasizes unity for common goals3 minutes ago
-
Lahore selected as ECO Tourism Capital for 2027 at ministerial meeting in Erzurum, Türkiye3 minutes ago
-
Sports Gala 2025 kicks off at International Islamic University Islamabad3 minutes ago
-
75 couples marry under Dhee Rani program13 minutes ago
-
DC visits school13 minutes ago
-
World Safety Day seminar13 minutes ago
-
SHO Chauntra, I0 get appreciation certificates13 minutes ago
-
IUB improves in Times Higher Education Asia University rankings13 minutes ago
-
PM Youth Program focal person visits IUB13 minutes ago
-
VC AIOU terms commitment to hard work & honesty essential for institutional growth13 minutes ago
-
PM condemns terrorist attack in Wana23 minutes ago
-
61 couples tie the knot in Lodhran under second phase of Dhee Raani program23 minutes ago