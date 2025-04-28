FAPUASA participates in AGEGA meeting, emphasizes unity for common goals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) A high-level meeting organized by the All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA) was held at the sports board Islamabad, with leadership from employee organizations across the country in attendance.

The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) was actively represented by its President Dr. Mazhar Iqbal, Information Secretary Dr. Muhammad Jadoon Khan, and FAPUASA Islamabad Chapter President Dr. Iqbal Jatoi.

During the meeting, AGEGA President Rehman Ali Bajwa expressed gratitude to FAPUASA and other teachers' organizations for their robust support and active participation in protest movements.

He emphasized the need for unity among all employee organizations to achieve shared objectives. Bajwa also congratulated the academic community and FAPUASA on the restoration of the 25% tax rebate for teachers and researchers, thanking them for their unwavering support.

On behalf of FAPUASA, President Professor Dr. Mazhar Iqbal thanked AGEGA for its consistent and clear stance on issues concerning the academic community, especially their support for restoring the tax rebate. He highlighted the importance of continued collaboration and collective efforts to secure the rights of university faculty and researchers.

During the session, the leadership of AGEGA and FAPUASA agreed on a joint strategy, which includes a united struggle to increase the budget allocation for universities, efforts to link the salaries under the Tenure Track System (TTS) to the annual government budget, and advocacy for a uniform promotion policy for BPS (Basic Pay Scale) university teachers across Pakistan.

FAPUASA reaffirmed its commitment to closely working with all stakeholders to promote the rights and welfare of the academic community and to further the development of higher education in Pakistan.