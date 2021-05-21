UrduPoint.com
FAPUASA Punjab Demands Increase In HEC Budget

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 09:59 PM

Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Punjab Chapter has demanded for an increase in the Higher Education Commission (HEC) grant

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Punjab Chapter has demanded for an increase in the Higher Education Commission (HEC) grant.

It also demanded an increase of 25 per cent special allowance for all teachers and a 75 per cent tax rebate for university teachers.

In a press conference held at the GC University, Lahore, Dr Abdul Sattar Malik, Provincial President FAPUASA, General Secretary Dr Ahtisham Ali and other officials besides Academic Staff Association (ASA)'s representatives of various universities of Punjab demanded that at least Rs 100 billion be allocated in the next budget for the current expenditure of the higher education institutions and at least Rs 50 billion be allocated for research and development.

Provincial General Secretary Dr Ahtisham Ali said that grade 21 employees posted in Federal and provincial departments receive a 100 per cent special allowance and all teachers of Grade 20 and 21 should be given a 25% special allowance.

