FAPUASA, PUTA denounce proposed amendments in KP universities act

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter and other bodies of provincial teaches on Sunday strongly opposed the proposed amendments to the KP Universities Act.

"We demand the immediate withdrawal of these amendments, which pose a serious threat to the academic autonomy of universities and jeopardize their fundamental mission," said President FAPUASA Prof Hamayun Khan and General Secretary Dr Farman Ullah.

These amendments appear to be a deliberate attempt to undermine the independence of universities, opening the door for bureaucratic interference in academic affairs, said a press release issued here.

The intrusion of bureaucrats into institutions dedicated to education and research would replicate the damage they have already inflicted on other sectors in the province. Universities must remain centers of learning, innovation, and academic freedom—not extensions of administrative control.

The provincial government's neglect of higher education is evident in its failure to establish a provincial Higher Education Commission (HEC) or allocate adequate funding to universities.

It noted that other provinces have made significant investments in their higher education systems while KP government has fallen alarmingly behind, adding that Sindh government has allocated Rs 35 billion for higher education, Punjab Rs 18 billion and Balochistan Rs six billion for its 12 universities.

In stark contrast, the PTI-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, despite being in power for a third consecutive term, has failed to allocate significant funding for its 34 public sector universities, it deplored.

Instead of supporting the province’s higher education sector, the government has focused its efforts on protests, strikes, and political Dharnas, draining provincial resources.

The repeated changes to the Universities Act, first introduced and amended in 2016 and now being revised for the third time, have only destabilized the administrative and financial structures of universities.

These policies have led to soaring tuition fees, making higher education unaffordable for many students, who are now forced to consider colleges instead of universities.

FAPUASA warned the KP government, particularly the Higher Education Minister and the Chief Minister, to immediately withdraw these proposed changes.

Failure to do so would result in a province-wide strike across all universities, it warned.

Faculty, staff, and students would take to the streets to protect their rights and the sanctity of academic institutions.

The government must prioritize the development of higher education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by establishing a provincial HEC, providing adequate funding, and preserving the autonomy of universities.

FAPUASA said that immediate action was required to prevent an educational crisis that would have far-reaching consequences for the province's academic and economic future.

Meanwhile Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA) also convened an emergency meeting and strongly opposed the proposed amendments to the Universities Act.

PUTA unanimously expressed grave concerns over the government's disregard for inclusivity and dialogue.

"It is alarming that the amendments aim to undermine the autonomy of universities, a cornerstone of academic excellence globally."

The reduction in the representation of university teachers on the Syndicate from 05 to 02 is a blatant attempt to dilute faculty input in decision-making processes. Instead, the government has introduced members directly controlled by the Higher Education Department, further eroding the independence of academic institutions.

The proposed changes also politicize key administrative positions, including the Registrar, Treasurer, and Controller of Examination, thereby compromising the administrative integrity of universities.

The position of Vice Chancellors has already been overly politicized, and these additional amendments will exacerbate the administrative inefficiency and deteriorate the overall academic environment.

PUTA said that the government should focus on providing adequate funding to universities, ensuring quality education, and fostering human skill development aligned with international standards.