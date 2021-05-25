FAPUASA seeks increase in higher education budget, increase in teachers' salaries

Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Islamabad Chapter urged for raising budget of higher education budget to facilitate researchers and faculty members in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Islamabad Chapter urged for raising budget of higher education budget to facilitate researchers and faculty members in the country.

It was demanded during a meeting of FAPUASA Islamabad Chapter held on Tuesday under the leadership of President FAPUASA Dr. Saqlain Shah. The meeting was well attended by all the elected members of Islamabad Chapter.

Competent authority has also been apprised by the teachers about the concerns regarding the education budget for the next financial year 2021-22.

At present, all national universities, especially Federal universities, were suffering from a lack of funding, which is making it difficult for universities to pay salaries to teachers and staff, the participants said.

They said numerous educational projects of the Higher Education Commission and universities have been shut down due to covid 19 and other reasons.

Meanwhile, the FAPUASA Islamabad Chapter fully supports the long-standing demand of teachers across the country for immediate restoration of teachers' tax breaks.

In addition, the chapter points out that in view of the rising ratio of inflation, the salaries of all teachers posted in the universities should be increased.

They said salaries of teachers especially those serving on TTS system have not been increased for the last five years so it should be revised on priority.

"Considering the inflation ratio, the salaries of TTS teachers should be increased by at least 60 percent", they demanded. This increase should be implemented from July 2020 as promised by the Higher Education Commission, they further said.

In addition, the 25 percent Disparity Reduction Allowance (DRA) announced by the government in March should be implemented in universities immediately, they urged.

The FAPUASA Islamabad Chapter also demanded the Higher Education Commission to resolve endorsement cases at the earliest.